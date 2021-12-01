WINCHESTER - The Board of Health requested $171,635 in American Rescue Plan Act funds from the town for various needs. The Select Board approved the request at their latest meeting on Monday night.
According to interim Town Manager Beth Rudolph, the Board of Health needs $73,425 for COVID-19 testing including supplies and analysis, personnel and messaging; $88,210 for contact tracing including an RN leader and $10,000 for risk communication.
Health Director Jennifer Murphy talked about the uptick in the number of cases and an unknown winter as reasons for the need. She also said the town would continue testing approximately 350 residents every month.
“We could come back for an additional request if need be,” she noted.
When Select Board member Mariano Goluboff asked if the town received its ARPA funding yet, Rudolph said it received $3.2M-$3.4M already and expected the rest by next year.
This money won’t include vaccine clinics, as Murphy said she anticipates FEMA will cover a majority of those expenses. The town continues to run vaccine clinics.
