WINCHESTER – 75 years ago, on May 8, 1945, at 9 a.m., residents stopped in their usual routines and students gathered in their assembly halls while the nation listened to the news Americans all across the country had been waiting and praying for.
“This is a solemn but a glorious hour. General Eisenhower informs me that the forces of Germany have surrendered to the United Nations. The flags of freedom fly over all Europe,” President Harry Truman announced.
It was Victory in Europe (V-E) Day. In London, Paris, New York, and other places there were massive, jubilant celebrations. The response in Winchester was more subdued.
“Soon after President Harry Truman delivered his sober announcement of the German surrender, with its note of the need for future work and prayers to build a just and lasting peace,” The Winchester Star reported, “the town’s church bells and that in the town hall belfry pealed forth, while the Civilian Defense sirens blared for several minutes.”
Following special programs, schools were dismissed for the day. Stores commenced to close and “by mid-afternoon the center was a deserted village,” the Star reported.
Truman had proclaimed the next Sunday to be a day of prayer of thanksgiving, but Winchester’s churches did not wait that long.
“In accordance with the sober note of the entire day Winchester as a whole went to its churches to observe V-E Day.”
All of Winchester’s 10 churches, which had been anticipating the announcement, had special services that evening, several with full choir and organ. The First Congregational Church held three services throughout the day and two organ programs.
As Truman had said, “Our victory is but half won,” so it was not only a day of thanksgiving but also of rededication in Winchester.
Exciting times
While the city papers carried the news of events leading up to the German surrender, it was in the local paper that residents learned who from the town had played parts in the drive to Berlin during 1945. Whether with the infantry or armored divisions, whether flying fighter planes, navigating bombers, operating radios, building roads and bridges, offering medical aid, or providing information and technical support, men and women from Winchester helped end the war in Europe.
PFC Francis Muraco (of Harvard Street), who single-handedly took out a machine gun nest in France (and was awarded a Bronze Star), was quoted in the Jan. 5 Sons of Italy column in the Star, “It was my division, the 95th, that took Metz and we are still pushing like hell.” Four months later, his V-mail said, “We sure have those Jerries on the run.”
In a letter home quoted on March 16, Lt. Francis E. Carlson (of Mystic Valley Parkway) wrote, “We are moving so fast we can’t keep touch with half our units.”
Many others from Winchester, too numerous to mention, helped the Allies to victory. Occasionally the Star reported their adventures.
SSgt. Edward French (Ledgewood Road), for example, served as an antitank gun crewman and squad leader in the 411th Infantry of the 103rd (Cactus) Infantry Regiment. Attached to the 7th Army, the 103rd fought from Marseilles to the Rhine and on through a series of German towns ending just inside Italy where it met up with the 5th Army on May 4, 1945. French was therefore present for the joining of the Italian and Western European fronts three days before the German surrender.
Along the way, French was awarded a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star.
"On 6 March 1945, near Rothbach, France, when the anti-tank positions were subjected to heavy fire, Sgt. French discovered a camouflaged armored car being used by the enemy as an observation post. Ordering his squad to remain covered, he personally manned his gun, under fire from the enemy, and scoring four direct hits at a range of 1,200 yards, he silenced the enemy fire. His actions enabled a rifle company and his platoon to secure the battalion's defenses," his Bronze Star citation stated.
In an unnamed German town, French was part of a small advance party tasked to set up headquarters for his battalion. His captain selected a building and ordered all the civilians out, which they did with unwonted haste. He walked out to the street just in time to glimpse five German soldiers running across it 100 yards away. With French and Sgt. John Menchhofer at his heels, he gave chase but encountered a hail of lead from machine guns and rifles.
It was a group of 35 Nazi SS troops who had been cut off and were attempting to sneak through Allied lines to rejoin their outfit.
“When a sniper fired from the window of a house and sent a slug whipping through Menchhofer’s clothes, French angrily loaded up a 57 mm. anti-tank gun and fired. The shell blew gaping holes in the near and far walls of the house and eliminated the sniper.”
The rest of the advance party joined the fight, and the remainder of the Germans were taken prisoner.
Lowell Thomas thrills Winchester
“Winchester listeners got a big thrill during the broadcast of Lowell Thomas [on Apr. 26] when he announced during his talk that he had just completed a flight over the embattled and burning city of Berlin in a Mustang fighter and that the officer in command was Lt. Col. Dick Leghorn of this town.” The Star also reported, “In a letter home [Leghorn] describes interesting incidents of the great struggle now going on including 12 Germans who surrendered to him while flying over them ahead of the infantry and the finding of a number of British officers, most of whom had been imprisoned for more than five years.”
By V-E Day, Leghorn (Wedgemere Ave.) had been awarded a DFC, Soldier’s Cross, Croix de Guerre, and a Silver Star for accomplishing a reconnaissance flight over Germany from which those who attempted it previously had failed to return. Leghorn did return, despite the 58 bullet holes riddling his plane.
Many medals were given to Winchester men during the last months of the war in Europe. To name a few, Sgt. Leo Herlihy (Oxford St.) was awarded a bronze star after “exposing his tank to mortar and artillery fire, he gave supporting fire to three knocked out tanks, enabling the crews to evacuate their vehicles.”
Lt. Richard Palson (Myrtle Terr.) and Lt. Emmons Ellis (Madison Ave.), Mustang fighter pilots, flew bomber escort and strafing missions over Germany, each receiving an air medal. By July, Palson had 9 oak leaf clusters added to his. T-Sgt. Robert B Harris (Hillside Ave.), one of the airmen providing aerial cover for advancing Allied armies in Germany, also wore an air medal.
After the surrender, Maj. Lester Gustin (Winchester Arms) had a unique distinction among Winchester servicemen. A Bronze Star recipient with the 1277th Engineer Combat Battalion attached to Patten’s 3rd Army throughout its drive across France and Germany, Gustin found himself for a time acting mayor of the German town of Altenmarkt.
Arduous times
But, though many stories made for exciting reading, the drive was tough going, hazardous and deadly. After recovering from being wounded, Cpl. Albert Derro (Swanton St.) was back with his unit in the 10th Armored Division for only two days when he was wounded a second time. In February, infantryman PFC Frank Kerrigan (Englewood Road) was shot in the lower abdomen by a German sniper and spent months in French and English hospitals before arriving home on May 7.
In the last months before V-E Day, Capt. Edward O’Melia (Sheridan Circle) was killed while fighting in Germany with the 309th Infantry. PFC Frank Horne (Reservoir St.) died in April from serious wounds sustained in action in Germany. Just five days before the surrender, Pvt. John Paleo (Holland St.) was killed in Austria while serving with the 3rd Infantry Division of the 7th Army. He had been overseas only two months and sent the news in his last letter home that he had been awarded a Silver Star.
Prisoners
For some, things got busier with the surrender. Sgt. Walter Hodges (Oneida Road), a member of the 795th Military Police, assisted in the apprehension of Nazis and had to deal with the steady streams of surrendering prisoners.
At the same time, European prisoners were being liberated, their horrors and elation at being freed witnessed by Winchester men.
Cpl. Ralph B Story (Middlesex St.) was with the 116th Evacuation Hospital, which began functioning in France in Nov. 1944 and received 3,900 patients in its first 44 days. In May, the 116th took emergency medical assistant to Dachau when it was first liberated. “Conditions there were indescribably horrible.”
Pfc Charles Pietrantonio (Harvard St.) went with the 9th Army to an area of Czeckoslovakia where slave laborers had been forced to work in factories and mines. “You should see the happy expressions on their faces when we liberated them in town after town. Only these people really know what war is and one can readily see that,” he wrote home.
Half done
Despite the German surrender, the country was still at war. Some troops in Europe came home, but others were redeployed to the Pacific Theater.
“We must work to finish the war. Our victory is but half won,” Truman proclaimed. “When the last Japanese division has surrendered unconditionally, then only will our fighting job be done.”
“The job ahead is no less important, no less urgent, no less difficult than the task which now happily is done. I call upon every American to stick to his post until the last battle is won.”
On the home front, although many units of the Civilian Defense organization (such as air raid) were demobilized, the auxiliary fire and police, nurses’ aides, and war services such as salvage continued on, and people kept up their work for the Red Cross and other support groups.
V-E Day was a time of resolution, to see the thing through to the end.
