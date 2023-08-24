WINCHESTER - Call her professor Stacie Ward?
The Select Board approved comptroller Stacie Ward’s request to teach finance and accounting classes as part of the Massachusetts Municipal Association (MMA)-Suffolk Municipal Finance Management Seminar they hold in the fall, winter and spring.
The seminar is geared towards professionals/students who have an interest in learning more about municipal finance, “a field where there is a shortage of seasoned candidates,” Ward wrote in a memo to the board.
She told the board she was recently approached by John Petrin, the Senior Fellow & Certificate Liaison from the Moakley Center for Public Management at Suffolk University to see if she had any interest in teaching the class. Since she did, the board had to sign off on it.
Each seminar, Ward noted, will require her time on two Fridays: one Friday morning three-hour session (9 a.m. - 12 p.m.) and another Friday afternoon three-hour session (1 - 4 p.m.). The comptroller said the classes are 100 percent remote and there is little to no prep work (i.e. the class syllabus and slides are already prepared).
Ward added she would make up the time for the three Friday mornings that are during work hours (or take personal time if unable to make up the hours).
“Since I report to (the Select Board), I wish to remain transparent regarding any professional opportunity I am presented with and give you the courtesy to provide your feedback and ask any questions,” the soon-to-be professor wrote.
