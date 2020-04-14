WINCHESTER - The Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority (MBTA) has requested Winchester hold a special Town Meeting before its scheduled Town Meeting in June so the group can move the Winchester Center Commuter Rail Station project forward. For the record, the project should have finished years ago; however, for whatever reason the project has been full of stops and starts (and none of them involve the coronavirus).
To sweeten the deal, the MBTA has, according to Town Manager Lisa Wong, agreed to pay if the town chooses to hold a special Town Manager. How this would work in the era of social distancing (and what exactly the MBTA wold pay for and how much) wasn’t specifically discussed, but Wong did mention later that state legislators are working on language to allow communities to hold large, Zoom stye meetings and if it passes it makes remote participation for Town Meeting a reality. (Zoom is the current format used by the Select Board to host its weekly meetings.)
Whatever the town decides, the transit authority has proposed more changes including moving the platform on the opposite side of the Waterfield lot, which wouldn’t affect the land on which the board wants to potentially build affordable housing units. It would, though, cost the town some parking spaces, but the Town Manager said she supports moving the platform.
The Chamber of Commerce also supports the decision, according to Select Board Chair Michael Bettencourt, as he said they recently met with the MBTA.
There are others issues, as well as questions that still need answers, Wong said. The MBTA continues to push for cost-sharing with the town on certain aspects of the project including whether to use granite or concrete, but Wong said she’s not sure for what or where. She called it a minor issue for the MBTA but a major issue for the town.
Previously, the town pushed back on the idea of paying anything for a project they called the MBTA’s responsibility. Now, with the coronavirus epidemic, it would seem all but impossible for the town to even consider it. Winchester extended the deadline to pay real estate taxes to June 1, and with other deadlines moving around, as well, the town won’t know exactly how much money it has at its disposal for several months.
Wong did mention relief at Town Meeting not being this month, because the MBTA hasn’t finalized plans yet. She said they haven’t even completed plans for the elevator on Thompson Street. The timeline definitely favors a June Town Meeting, as neither the town nor the transit authority are 100 percent ready to move forward.
