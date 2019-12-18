WINCHESTER - Is 5G a criminal act? Dunham Street resident Joseph Nazzaro sure thinks so.
The Select Board held a public hearing to discuss small cell wireless antennas, otherwise known as 5G (Fifth Generation). This new technology is set to replace 4G, which ushered in the era of the cloud. 3G brought along the mobile internet back in the late 90s while 2G gave us the ability to text back in the early 90s. 1G started everything off back in 1979 and the 1980s with as the first generation of wireless cellular technology.
With 5G, it consists of small radio equipment and antennas that can be placed on structures such as streetlights, the sides of buildings or poles that are essential for transmitting data to and from a wireless service. FCC regulates 5G and projects that by 2026 there will be 800,000 small cells, which would be an increase from 86,000 in 2018 and 13,000 in 2017.
The town held a public hearing, not to allow 5G into town, as it’s already here, but to create a small cell policy to regulate and inventory it. Right now, the town doesn’t know how many small cell antennas there are nor where they’re located.
When Select Board Chair Mariano Goluboff opened the hearing for public comment, Nazzaro had many strong opinions. He first brought up the Wells H & G issue in Woburn where between 1965 and 1980, 19 Woburn children contacted leukemia, a rate three times the national average. 11 of those children died.
Nazzaro likened that incident to current events involving 5G. He called this rollout a violation of international law, specifically citing the Geneva Convention of 1949 that talked about the treatment of soldiers and civilians during wartime.
He noted he’s seen some 5G antennas already in place on Wildwood Street, Thornberry Road and near his home on Dunham Street, adding how some have even popped up around St. Mary’s School.
“I keep my doors and windows open as much as possible and I don’t want to live with this,” he stated.
Goluboff stressed the town can’t stop 5G from coming in (it’s federal law), it can only try to regulate it and create an inventory so residents know where the antennas are located. However, Nazzaro kept pushing for the board to stop the spread of 5G, calling it a health danger.
“We need to do everything possible to have a 5G free town,” he argued. “There’s no need for it now or in the future.”
Town Manager Lisa Wong acknowledged the health impacts of 5G technology are not well known, but she said radiofrequency (RF) energy has not been classified as cancer-causing by either the American Cancer Society or Environmental Protection Agency.
Nazzaro also had several questions, which Goluboff asked he put in writing for Town Counsel. Those questions included: who owns the poles? what are they zoned for? what revenue will the town get from the poles? who will oversee the installation? will it give off deadly radiation? does the town have a say in what the antennas are used for?
He called the Select Board the “last line of defense,” and mentioned a bill in the state senate regarding a health study on the effects of 5G.
“(We’re) limited in what we can do,” Goluboff said. “5G is already here (and) we’re trying to regulate it, get permits for inventory.”
Policy
Wong outlined the draft policy proposal that includes six sections relating to application process, content of applications, safety and design guidelines, placement, tri-annual re-certification and affidavit, and abandonment and removal of small wireless facilities.
Application Process
The application must be submitted to the Select Board through the Town Manager. An initial $500 fee per application will cover up to five locations in an application. Any application containing more than five locations must pay an additional $100 per location.
Copies of the application will be sent to the DPW, Building Department, Engineering Department, Planning Department, Board of Health, and Design Review Committee. Once the application is complete, the Select Board will hold a public hearing to consider a grant of location.
Any approval will only be for the specific applicant and location. Any change would require notification to the Select Board. The board could then waive off any public hearing. However, Select Board member Michael Bettencourt suggested any change should automatically trigger a public hearing.
Content of Application
All applications must include name, address, telephone number, and email address; names, addresses and numbers of anyone acting on behalf of the applicant; photographs of the equipment proposed for installation; reasonably detailed drawings or other renderings showing elevation data including height; proof that the installation won’t harm the public or do harm to public ways; if applicable, multiple options for design, hardware, color, and aesthetic features that could reduce the size and/or improve visual characteristics of the small cell hardware; availability to meet with the Town Engineer, Town Planner, DPW, and/or designee of the Select Board; narrative description of the overall system deployment and the specific equipment proposed to be installed, stating whether the equipment is mounted on poles, underground or on the ground; expected life of equipment; number of antennas; detailed drawings or renderings depicting both existing and proposed conditions within 25-feet of the proposed work; map or documentation of the location of the poles, map showing existing and proposed small cell installations within 500 feet of the application site; certification by a professional engineer that the pole/location will safely support the proposed equipment; location of all equipment marked out with flagging and paint; written consent; insurance certificate; description as to why the proposed location is better than other, similar locations; copy of the FCC frequency license; certification proving the applicant will maintain the installation according to FCC standards; a list of other communities that have issued grant of location permits to the applicant; written statement holding the town harmless; a review of the services being provided; and copies of all required permits.
Safety and Design Guidelines
The policy states the preference is to co-locate on existing utility poles while the secondary preference is to locate on streetlight poles (not including historic style streetlights). The last option would be to use a freestanding pole.
If a freestanding pole is deployed, then the design should match the style of existing poles within the town.
The small cells should be sized to be visually pleasing and the hardware connection hidden from view to the maximum extent practical. In general, the policy suggests avoiding ground mounted equipment and placing it underground “unless the applicant can demonstrate that pole-mounted or underground equipment is technically infeasible.”
The policy also asks that fans, if required, don’t emit noise greater than 30dBa at one meter and applicants should shroud antenna and pole attachments whenever possible.
No ground equipment “shall be placed within five feet of town-owned subsurface utilities without the written consent of the Director of Public Works.”
Placement
The policy states that the preferred location of a small wireless facility on a pole “is the location within the pole area available for use and with the least impact on driver and pedestrian visibility, and the least visible impact consistent with the applicable public way safety standards, fire and electrical codes, industry codes and other codes governing applicant’s operations and installations.”
Preference is to locate in the public right-of-way and not along the frontage of a historic building registered as a historic site on a federal, state or local level. The small cells wireless facilities also can’t impede, obstruct, or hinder travel by pedestrian or motor vehicle or affect snow removal, public safety or violate the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Tri-Annual Re-Certification and Affidavit
Every three years the equipment owner must submit an affidavit that lists all small cell locations and certify which are operational, still covered by insurance and which aren’t in use. The owner then must pay a tri-annual re-certification fee of $270 per installation that remains in use or which remains installed in the public way.
Any small cell wireless installation not removed within 90 days after being listed as no longer in use will bring a fine of $100 per day until the installation is removed.
During the discussion, Goluboff suggested upping the fine to $300 per day and wanted to set the application fee to the maximum allowed by the FCC. Bettencourt made two suggestions, as well: enact the policy soon even for a six-month trial period and issue licenses on a yearly basis and not three years.
The board may take this matter up at its next meeting on Jan. 6, 2020.
