WINCHESTER - The Select Board heard more about Soofa signs this week and agreed to use $15,000 from the board’s Hospital Gift Account (which contains $120,000) to help the Chamber of Commerce apply for a matching grant. The board, however, did not take a formal vote, instead waiting to see if the chamber receives the grant.
The signs, designed to promote local businesses and town events, would be owned by the chamber and the company, Soofa, would simply have a license agreement with the town. The chamber and Soofa would agree on a one-year contract. The town would look to bring in three signs.
Town Manager Beth Rudolph reminded the board the chamber would manage the content. When asked by Michael Bettencourt who has the authority over private content and if the chamber looked at other kiosks, chair Rich Mucci said the chamber’s heard a lot about this.
“It’s a way to get messaging out without a sandwich board,” Mucci explained.
Select Board member John Fallon added Soofa is “one of the more prominent sign providers.” Vice-chair Anthea Brady noted how there is one in West Medford she said “doesn’t look out of place.”
Mucci also stated how bringing the signs into Winchester doesn’t commit the town to any ongoing financial contributions, adding no one is making money off this endeavor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.