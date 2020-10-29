WINCHESTER - As the town approaches fall Town Meeting on Thursday, Nov. 5, the Select Board continues to gather information concerning each article. This week, they heard from Town Planner Brian Szekely pertaining to some of the Planning Board sponsored articles.
Two articles in particular rubbed the Select Board the wrong way and when it came time to vote favorable or unfavorable action, the board voted 4-1 against the two articles (only member Jacqueline Welch voted in favor).
According to Select Board member Mariano Goluboff, the articles, 5 and 6, “are detrimental to what we want to do on Main Street.”
Article 5 asks Town Meeting to vote to “amend Maps 7.3.1 (Center Business District) and 7.3.2 (By-right Heights) in the Winchester Zoning Bylaw by creating a new West Core subzone consisting of parcels 9-123, 9-124, 9-125, 9-131, 9-132, 9-135, 9-136, 9-294, and enlarging the Town Common subzone to include parcels 9-138, 9-139, 9-140, 9-119, 9-178:9-185, and 9-295:9-304, all currently in the North Core subzone.”
Article 6 asks Town Meeting to “vote to amend Map 7.3.3 (Planned Unit Developments) in the Winchester Zoning Bylaw to remove parcels 9-124, 9-125, 9-131, 9-132, 9-135, 9-136, and 9-294 from the PUD2.”
Goluboff argued that since Main Street sits 23 feet below Vine Street these new restrictions don’t make sense. He hoped the Planning Board would recommend indefinite postponement.
Speaking on their behalf, Szekely said the west side of Main Street “doesn’t need to be at 65 feet,” arguing that 59 feet is high enough (by special permit).
Goluboff countered the change would make it more difficult for development in the area and reiterated the two articles “don’t make any sense.”
Select Board Chair Michael Bettencourt worried this would be construed as spot zoning (which is illegal) and questioned if it was even an urgent need. Szekely reassured the board that Town Counsel said it wasn’t spot zoning, but added he couldn’t speak to how urgently the town needed it.
He called it a uniformity issue, because in the North Core some areas are 40 feet and others are 45 feet. He said they were told to fix it by Town Counsel.
Currently, as Goluboff pointed out, there’s pending development in the area at 654 Main St. and he suggested this was the wrong time for these articles. Szekely said these articles wouldn’t affect the project, which seeks to build around Fells Hardware (and renovate a home on Vine Street).
When asked by Bettebcourt if there were other ways to solve the problem, Szekely admitted there were, but said he would let the Planning Board defend these articles at Town Meeting. In this part of town, they are the Special Permit Granting Authority.
When asked by Select Board member Susan Verdicchio if the articles would affect Stop & Shop and businesses that far north, Szekely said the Planning Board is “just changing a small part of the North Core (to now be called the West Core).”
Verdicchio, in agreement with many of her colleagues, said, “you’re making a complex issue more complex. This won’t be conducive to development.”
Select Board member Amy Shapiro also questioned the need for these articles, saying, “I don’t understand why its necessary.”
Only Welch, a former Planning Board Chair, defended the Planning Board’s decision to make changes to the North Core. She noted how the board discussed this “for a while” and wondered if more of the area could even be developed.
She added how some of the tall buildings in that area pre-date even modern zoning regulations.
Regardless, the board vote 4-1 against articles 5 and 6. They did, however, vote favorable action on all the other Planning Board articles.
