WINCHESTER - Jennifer Infurna, currently occupying a seat on the Board of Health, looks to remain there after this spring town election which takes place this Saturday from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. in the Winchester High School gymnasium (second floor). She is running for the three-year seat.
The Board of Health and Select Board, in a joint session late last year, appointed Infurna, MPH, to the Board of Health in a 3-2 vote over two other candidates.
When asked why she hopes to remain a member of the board, Infurna said, “I have always been passionate about improving the health and well-being of communities.” She mentioned her Master’s degree in public health and how she spent the past 20 years serving in management roles in both the public and private sector.
“As an active Winchester resident for the past 16 years,” she continued, “and mother to three young children, I wanted to utilize my experience and skill set to help make a difference at a local level.”
Noting her short time on the board, Infurna said, “I have been honored and fortunate to serve our community over the past several months and, if elected, will continue to work on key strategic initiatives and solutions to improve the health of our Winchester community.”
Infurna’s professional experience includes policy experience at the US Department of Health & Human Services and the MA State Legislature Joint Committee on Public Health, as well as infectious disease research at the MA Department of Public Health.
In the private sector, she worked in operations, project management and leadership roles at Mass General Brigham including government health policy, corporate operations, finance, and infectious disease research.
Infurna called the current and future issues the Board of Health will deal with “evolving and more complex than ever before. I bring a strong understanding of how public health and healthcare decisions get made at both the federal and state level and will use this knowledge to analyze strategic health priorities and decisions for our community.”
When it comes to serving the residents of Winchester, Infurna pointed to three distinct areas she believes the board should focus on to best serve the long-tern needs of the community: using evidence to determine which strategic priorities the board should focus on and why; increasing collaboration and coordination with other boards and elected officials to best support the community’s public health initiatives and policies; and developing a long-term strategic plan and robust infrastructure for addressing the mental health and wellness needs in town.
“In addition,” she added, “as we look towards recovery from COVID-19, it is time to move to a more proactive approach to support the health and wellness of Winchester.”
Speaking of the pandemic, as the town moves further away from the spike in cases that occurred over the holidays, Infurna suggested the board, in the short-term, focus on identifying gaps and opportunities to improve the town’s pandemic response.
“While we are now seemingly moving towards pandemic recovery, we must also reflect on our response to the pandemic over the last two years to identify and/or adapt our response to future variants and/or pandemics that may arise and that we cannot yet foresee,” she proposed.
Infurna mentioned the need for an operational review of what was required of the town’s health department and community as a result of the pandemic. She asked what key decisions need to be made and what initiatives and programs could be necessary to respond to changing needs of the health care delivery system in the community.
Over the long-term, however, she pushed for developing a “robust infrastructure for addressing mental health and wellness in Winchester. There is currently an unprecedented increase in demand for mental health services and critical gaps in access and resources. Children, families and adults of all ages are struggling with depression, anxiety, substance misuse and other significant mental health crises that have been exacerbated as a result of the pandemic.”
She pointed to an example from the state department of public health that showed 21 percent of Winchester’s adults reported 15 or more poor mental health days over a 30 day period. She also noted the Youth Risk Behavior Survey that showed 11 percent of high school students reported suicidal ideation.
“If I retain my seat on the Board of Health, I will work with residents, town leaders, elected officials and specific organizations, like the Winchester Coalition for a Safer Community to support their steadfast work to enhance and expand these much-needed resources for our community.”
Infurna said she would listen to the needs of residents to address access, awareness, infrastructure, and mental health stigma.
As the Board of Health candidate was a member of the board during the holiday-season spike in COVID cases, she said her board worked collaboratively to make decisions based on the changing data. However, she noted there just isn’t a simple answer to these complex questions, as data and the recommendations from the state and federal government constantly change.
“When making these decisions, we must consider where we are, at that time, based on the science,” Infurna remarked. “Our decision to adopt the state advisory for wearing masks while indoors and then transition back to a mask mandate as a result of the omnicron surge, reflected our collective message that it was not the right time for our community to let down our guard.”
Fortunately, she noted, Winchester’s greatest risk at that time involved the unvaccinated and their impact on the hospitals and healthcare system capacity. An unvaccinated population, it should be noted, which is relatively small (as more than 80 percent of residents received at least two doses of the vaccine).
“From a community standpoint, the protocols, vaccinations, and testing that we have offered has reduced our risk level compared to the rest of the state and country,” Infurna stressed. “This is another important perspective to keep when determining whether state and federal guidance should be implemented at the local level.”
When asked about working with other boards or departments, Infurna noted, “there are not many opportunities for town elected boards to engage collaboratively.” She noted how areas such as mental health cross over and interrelate across multiple sectors of the community such as with the Select Board, School Committee, Board of Health and Town Meeting, and she wanted to see more open lines of communication to set common goals for improving public health.
“This can be achieved by proactively planning for joint meetings and forums with other boards and departments such as the Select Board, School Committee and police department,” Infurna suggested. “By focusing on this effort, we can ensure better coordination and implementation of such policies, when needed. In addition, this will also help to build trust among residents, which is also very much needed at this time.”
In her short time on the board, Infurna said she’s seen “tremendous, dedicated residents and town staff committed to improving all aspects of our community. These many dedicated individuals have been the foundation of our community throughout the pandemic as well as the many decades before. There is a wealth of institutional knowledge that provides important context for understanding where we are today and how best to move forward given the ever-changing public health environment.”
She noted how the board represents all of Winchester and, thus, should listen to every voice and ensure everyone is heard and represented throughout the decision-making process.
“If elected, I will dedicate every effort to continuing to strengthen these relationships, listening to the needs of our residents and continually working to improve how I serve my Winchester community.”
