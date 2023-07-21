WINCHESTER - If Winchester has an abundance of anything it might be trees. In fact, the town has a Permanent Street Tree Committee (PSTC) and is a Tree City USA town. However, even though trees line most of the town’s public streets and roadways, some believe the town can do more.
One such person is David Miller, chair of the Conservation Commission. He asked the Select Board to continue to support the Permanent Street Tree Committee’s work, authorize some proposed changed to the membership of said committee and support the committee’s proposed goals.
Miller noted how “trees are a beautiful and functionally important resource,” but acknowledged the number of trees in town is “decreasing significantly.” He said in 2022, the DPW planted only 12 trees, but removed 55.
Therefore, the Trees Working Group, made up of members of the Planning Board, Conservation Commission, Climate Action Advisory Committee and key staff members, began developing a comprehensive proposal for Town Meeting consideration.
Instead of bringing a plan forward to Town Meeting, the group reached out to the PSTC to discuss common goals. Miller called the protection and promotion of public trees in town “low profile” for members of town government due to budgetary issues.
The history of the town’s involvement in public shade trees probably began decades ago, but more recently, in 2009, the Select Board created the PTSC and the Peter Van Aken Tree Fund. Three years later, the town passed the Public Shade Tree bylaw that includes the PSTC. Miller said that bylaw was largely derived from state law.
The committee last met four years ago. Last year, the Trees Working Group began meeting. This year, both the working group and PSTC started holding joint meetings to explore how best to implement an impactful Public Shade Tree bylaw or how to best “become a town with a high-functioning public tree program.”
That bylaw states: “this bylaw is enacted for the purpose of preserving (no net loss) and protecting public shade trees pursuant to the Massachusetts General Laws, Chapter 87 and to protect trees on municipal property.”
The bylaw also notes how much it relies on the PSTC and “empowers the committee, in conjunction with the tree warden, to work with the Select Board to regulate the removal and replacement of trees in certain circumstances, and to promote the planting and protection of trees throughout the town.”
Miller outlined ways in which public trees benefit the public at large by conserving energy (reducing cooling and heating costs), mitigating climate change (removing carbon dioxide), creating habitats (to support diverse ecosystems), reducing flooding (reducing stormwater runoff), enhancing health (both mental and physical), and increasing property values (private homes and communities).
Duties of the PSTC include the development of rules, regulations, tree inventory, manuals and other data, in conjunction with the tree warden; public education and coordination with other town committees and civic groups to promote the purpose and intent of this bylaw; and work in conjunction with the tree warden to seek grants or other assistance concerning the preservation and maintenance of trees in town.
Being a Tree City USA, the town must spend at least $2 per capita on planting, care and removal of city trees. Miller said the DPW expended approximately $132,000 on trees in FY22 (including $30,000 spent with contractors). DPW estimates it costs $1,000 to plant a tree and maintain it for a year.
The Peter Van Aken Tree Fund had $13,300 available to spend as of this past spring.
Moving forward, the PSTC has several goals such as making Winchester a town with a “high-function public tree program that maximizes the full benefit of trees,” targeting an annual net increase in the number of public trees and focusing tree planting in the areas of town where their impact will be the greatest.
Miller proposed some changes to the makeup of the membership of the committee. Currently, the PSTC consists of one member from the Planning Board, ConCom, Design Review Committee, Town Forest Committee, plus the DPW Tree Warden, town planner, and Tree City USA liaison. Instead, Miller wants to replace the member of the Town Forest Committee with someone from the Climate Action Advisory Committee, include an at large community member, switch the DPW Tree Warden to simply the DPW, replace the town planner with someone from the planning department, replace the Tree City USA liaison with someone from the engineering department, and add the sustainability director.
Miller said the Select Board approves the members of the committee, but the board held off on making any changes until town counsel weighed in. Lead counsel for the town, Jay Talerman, in attendance that night, admitted “there’s a lot here.”
Town Manager Beth Rudolph did suggest any town staff on the committee have a non-voting role.
Although the board didn’t make any official changes, member Michael Bettencourt did support Miller’s notion concerning the decrease in plantings and increase in tree removal.
“I see more trees coming down than going up,” he acknowledged, adding the committee could potentially involve the School Committee.
