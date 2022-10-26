WINCHESTER - As part of the transit authority’s quarterly update to the Select Board regarding the MBTA’s Winchester Center Commuter Rail Station renovation project, Senior Project Manager Nathan Rae told the board everything remains on schedule.
He reminded the board the project involves a full station reconstruction at a cost to the MBTA of $50M.
In recent months, the MBTA began demolition in the Laraway Road area, began demolition in the Waterfield lot area, formied the caps and grade beams in the Aberjona lot area, removed granite stone in the Laraway Road area, removed granite stone and started demolition, with dust control, in the Laraway Road area, began demolition on the northeast ramps, drilled shafts in the Waterfield lot area, and started pouring the foundation.
Rae said the MBTA should complete the demolition work by the end of the year. In the Aberjona and Waterfield lots, he said they should finish drilling and platform work by the end of the year, as well. He also expected the transit authority to complete work around the Quill Rotary by November.
Next mont, Rae said the MBTA would start construction of ramps off Laraway Road.
The senior project manager once again outlined travel alternatives for those who usually take the train out of Winchester Center to include bus 134 and the Wedgemere station.
The next steps include a public meeting in December and returning to the Select Board in December, as well. With any questions, residents should call 781-218-9717 or email winchesterstation@mbta.com. The project’s website address is www.mbta.com/winchesterstation.
While the project remains long, arduous and disruptive, Rae acknowledged his foreman actually received a bit of positive feedback from an abutter. The neighbor sent in a message that thanked the crew for protecting his property’s roof from debris.
Select Board Chair Rich Mucci also heaped praise on the MBTA, noting the “tremendous work” the transit authority continues to do. He also pointed out how “very responsive” they’ve been, especially as it relates to parking issues.
“I’m glad we got the parking issues cleaned up,” Mucci exclaimed, referring to MBTA workers parking in spaces needed for customers of local downtown businesses.
It appears some crew members may have received a ticket for taking up public spaces. Mucci said the town would continue to monitor the situation.
