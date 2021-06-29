WINCHESTER - The Transportation and Traffic Advisory Committee issued a memo to the Select Board this month detailing some recommendations for traffic issues on Bacon Street.
The group recommended posting a crossing guard at the crosswalk. Town Manager Lisa Wong responded there was already a crossing guard stationed in the afternoon, but said police discussed posting a guard in the morning.
TTAC recommended installing a “Yield to Pedestrians in Crosswalk” sign in the center of Bacon Street and Wong said the town could make that installation.
TTAC recommended lowering the speed limit along Bacon Street, from Ravencroft Road to the west of the crosswalk to Winslow Road, to 20 MPH, by calling it a “safety zone.” Wong informed the group the town could lower the speed to 25 MPH to match the town-wide speed limit, but going any lower would require a study.
Select Board Chair Susan Verdicchio asked if the town legally adopted any language that would allow it to create a “safety zone” and member Mariano Goluboff suggested reaching out to town counsel to find out. If not, the town could place an article on the fall Town Meeting warrant.
TTAC recommended installing signage for each crosswalk and Wong said the town could do that.
TTAC recommended installing speed tables with co-chair Roger Wilson calling it a “good site for a raised crosswalk” that would require an engineering/capital plan. Ben Keeler, the other co-chair of TTAC, agreed, adding the town could have multiple raised crosswalks in the area. He said one crosswalk wouldn’t calm speeds.
“We should give people a different experience and not more signs,” he argued.
Verdicchio said they could develop a proposal for raised crosswalks for the Capital Planning Committee on Bacon Street and maybe for Cross Street and Swanton Street, as well. Goluboff called raised crosswalks a short-term solution and wanted the board to look at “multi-modal” transportation across town.
Wilson suggested coordinating with DCR (Department of Conservation and Recreation) and Goluboff agreed.
“We need to think big,” Goluboff pushed, with Wilson adding while TTAC can’t staff for long-range planning, they can assist.
Keeler also pushed for the Select Board to think big, to connect the town from schools to places of interest. He said they weren’t far off from that goal.
Verdicchio said the two sides should regroup with an update and have the DPW complete some of the agreed upon projects (signage).
