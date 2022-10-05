WINCHESTER - It’s full steam ahead for the town manager search. According to Select Board Chair Rich Mucci, the opening has been publicized and applications are due by Thursday, Oct. 13.
Depending on the number of applicants, the board could use Community Paradigm (the company hired to help with the search) and/or a screening committee to narrow down the candidates. Ultimately, the board would interview finalists before making a decision.
Mucci suggested four candidates as the ideal number for the board to interview (and that would include current interim Town Manager Beth Rudolph should she apply). Should the board receive more than four candidates it would require the services of a screening committee (and should they receive many more than four, such as 8-10, they would most likely use Community Paradigm to narrow down the list before turning it over to the screening committee).
Mucci proposed a committee made up of various town residents and officials including Assistant Town Manager Mark Twogood, Dot Butler, Planning Board Chair Diab Jerius, School Committee Chair Michele Bergstrom, Finance Committee member Enzo Rascionato, and Cheryl Sbarra.
While the board agreed with the chair’s selections, Select Board member Michael Bettencourt reminded everyone the screening committee is not a substantive one. The final choice lies with the Select Board.
The board briefly debated on whether or not to use the committee if five candidates applied. In that case, because, as Select Board member Mariano Goluboff noted, once the board interviews someone it becomes public knowledge, he felt it made sense to use the screening committee. He didn’t want to scare someone off that might be worried their current employer would find out they’e looking to relocate.
The rest of the board agreed with Goluboff to employ the services of the screening committee if the board receives more than four applicants (including Rudolph’s). It’s also a possibility someone may, as Bettencourt pointed out, try and use Winchester as leverage with their current employer.
“We don’t want people to use us as a negotiating tool,” he acknowledged.
In previous discussions, the board said they wanted serious candidates only, a motto they apparently want to uphold.
