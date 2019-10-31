WINCHESTER - Fall Town Meeting begins this Monday at the Winchester High School auditorium. At 6:30 p.m., about an hour prior, the newly-promoted Fire Chief Risk Tustin will be officially sworn in. All residents, even non-Town Meeting members, are encouraged to attend.
(Residents who aren’t official members, while they can’t vote on any articles, can still listen and may be allowed to comment. Those non-meeting members wishing to speak should contact Town Moderator Peter Haley prior to the start of Town Meeting.)
This year features 24 articles (Article 7 was withdrawn) including those already discussed, such as Article 8 dealing with stormwater and articles 11-16 dealing with Capital Planning Committee funding requests.
Article 17
This article asks Town Meeting to appropriate money from the Parking Meter Fund to the Wedgemere Parking Account and the Town Center Parking Account to pay for the upgrade or conversion of parking meters, maintenance of the parking lots and other costs associated with the collection and enforcement of parking ticket revenues at the Wedgemere and downtown parking lots.
This article contains three motions: one to appropriate $80,000 to the Wedgemere Parking Account; one to appropriate $23,000 to another Wedgemere Parking Account; and a third to appropriate $46,000 to the Town Center Parking Account.
Article 18
This article asks Town Meeting to appropriate $10,081.20 from the Transportation Network Receipts Reserved Fund to pay for traffic improvements in the vicinity of the McCall Middle School.
Article 19
This article asks Town Meeting to appropriate $104,737.20 from the PEG (Public, Educational and Government) access and Cable Related Fund to pay for PEG access service programming, monitoring the cable operator’s compliance with the franchise agreement and to prepare for renewal of the cable franchise license including any associated expert and legal services.
Article 20
This article asks Town Meeting to transfer $500,000 from the Select Board’s Housing Fund to the Municipal Affordable Housing Trust established last spring.
Article 21
This article asks Town Meeting to transfer from Free Cash or available funds a sum of money to supplement or reduce appropriations previously voted for FY20 budgets. This article includes three motions: increasing principal on funded debt through the tax levy by $80,000; reducing interest on funded debt by $179,916.44; and appropriating $4,518 from Free Cash for the FY20 expense budgets for the following departments:
• Comptroller - $1,200
• Collector/Treasurer - $1,100
• Engineering - $600
• Building and Zoning - $500
• Planning Board - $18
• Town Clerk - $500
• Board of Health - $600
Article 22
This article asks Town Meeting to transfer $5,221.44 from Water and Sewer Retained Earnings to pay for the following expenses: MWRA ($1,920.76) and City of Woburn ($3,300.68).
Article 23
This article asks Town Meeting to increase the Water and Sewer Enterprise Budget to reflect increased costs and revenues, and to reduce or increase the General Fund subsidy, and reduce or increase the use of retained earnings. This article includes two motions: decrease the Water and Sewer Enterprise Fund Expenses by $379,844, reduce the funding from the property tax levy by $326,712 and reduce the funding from the Water and Sewer receipts by $53,132; and increase the Water and Sewer Enterprise Fund Retained Earnings by $270,000 and reduce the Water and Sewer receipts by the same amount.
Article 24
This article asks Town Meeting to hear from the Personnel Board and act on six motions. Such motions include recommendations as to wages and salaries, working conditions, new or revised rates of wages and salaries, changes, additions, adjustments or revisions of wages and salaries and in classifications and definitions, and in amending, revising and adding to the Personnel Police Guide.
The motions also ask Town Meeting to appropriate money where necessary for wage or salary increases.
With all the articles, the Select Board recently voted favorable action excluding Article 3, which upon recommendation they voted to indefinitely postpone. That article received a 4-0-1 vote with Select Board member Jacqueline Welch abstaining.
According to the Town Manager, both Article 3 and Article 4, sponsored by the Planning Board, originated from the Building Commissioner. It is believed the Planning Board will also vote to indefinitely postpone Article 3. Both articles deal with changing language in the town’s zoning bylaw relating to definitions of dwellings and residences.
