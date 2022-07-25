WINCHESTER - Call it Christmas in July. The Select Board continues to spend the town’s American Rescue Plan Act funds on various needs throughout Winchester. Previous appropriations included money for broadband access and to replace the synthetic surface at Manchester Field.
This time, the Select Board approved spending $12,500 on a mini-Master Plan (needs analysis) for Leonard Field, $540,000 for upgrades to some public safety dispatch equipment and $19,000 for fixes to the windows at the Mystic School.
Both Fire Chief Rick Tustin and Police Chief Daniel O’Connell spoke about the need for the equipment upgrades with Chief Tustin calling the need immediate. He said the new equipment should have a 20-30 year life span and help modernize the dispatch center.
Chief O’Connell called this the final stage and said the majority of police departments went digital already.
As for the Mystic School windows, chair Rich Mucci said the School Committee offered no immediate plans for the building (it’s currently home to the recreation department and Kids’ Corner, a private group who rents the first floor). It could potentially be used as swing space when the Lynch School replacement project gets underway.
The board also mentioned the need for more information on funding a possible risk assessment, which they hope to receive by their Aug. 1 meeting. The assessment could cover several buildings in town. A push for it to get done comes after the mass shootings in a Uvalde, Texas elementary school and a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, not to mention a fatal stabbing that occurred in the Winchester Public Library four years ago in February of 2018.
