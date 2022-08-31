WINCHESTER - The Select Board retained the services of Community Paradigm to aid in the search for a permanent town manager. The next steps include developing a profile by sending out a survey to all the department heads.
Once complete, the board should present the survey at one of their September meetings.
The board previously debated on conducting a search versus simply appointing current interim Town Manager Beth Rudolph as the permanent town manager. Ultimately, members felt a search made the most sense to obtain the best candidates (one of which may include Rudolph).
Select Board Chair Rich Mucci felt a search process could “validate” Rudolph (in the event the board chooses her to be the permanent town manager).
When the chair spoke with the firm, they told him the Select Board should use a screening committee (for confidentiality purposes) but maintain jurisdiction over the search process. This means the Select Board will build the job profile and review it.
11 years ago, the town formed a search committee that eventually led it to Richard Howard. That committee spoke with department heads and came up with a list of questions to ask prospective town managers to help them find the best fit. Those questions were:
1) To set a context, briefly share a bit about how long/when you served in a leadership position either within your department/committee/organization, in what capacity, and who was part of the leadership team at that time?
2) As you look forward three to five years after a successful town manager is in place, what will look different? Relationships? Processes? Specific projects, outcomes, accomplishments?
3) What would you consider the most essential professional skills an applicant should possess? In any leadership role? Or are those skills necessary to accomplish the goals set forth in the last question?
4) How could the ideal town manager help you be more successful in your position?
5) Traits like honesty and integrity will of course be important in the choosing the right person for the job. When you consider a candidate that is a “good fit” for the community, what other three personal qualities or personality traits will determine success?
6) Among other characteristics, leaders can be instinctually driven toward care-taking (preserving tradition and process) or have a bias toward action and change. On a scale of 1 to 10 with 1 being a peacemaker and 10 being a change agent, where on the spectrum do you believe the ideal candidate would fall at this time?
7) Considering the dynamic of Winchester, what, if any, are the challenges that may prevent even the perfect candidate from finding success?
8) What would you suggest are the key messages in marketing this position? Why would someone choose to accept a position as town manager in Winchester? What type of person would be attracted to this opportunity?
9) Any other advice you would like to offer the Search Advisory Committee as we move forward?
Cindy Bohne, a member of the original search committee, said the ideal candidate would be strong with personnel skills, a strategic financial thinker (not necessarily a whiz-kid), and an advocate who recognizes the award-winning schools as a priority and an asset to the financial stability and vitality of the community. He or she would have highly-developed communication skills and be a community builder who looks both internally and externally.
It remains to be seen which, if any, of those characteristics the board looks for this time around (and which Rudolph might already possess).
Finding a new town manager isn’t just about finding the right person for Winchester, it’s also about Winchester being the right fit for that particular person. In any relationship, both parties must have something to offer. Therefore, the Select Board must eventually ask, “What do we bring to the table?”
Like any town, Winchester offers pros and cons for any prospective town manager. For instance, it maintains a healthy reserve balance; however, it will also soon ask residents to support at least one override for the Lynch School replacement project (not to mention a potential operating override, as well).
Therefore, any potential candidate must ask if the town’s positives and negatives fit their skillset. This benefits Rudolph, as she’s been working in Winchester for nearly two decades as assistant town engineer, town engineer and interim town manager and knows quite well if she and the town match up well.
The biggest issue in her not being named permanent town manager involves the town not conducting an evaluation, something Community Paradigm said not to do in concurrence with a town manager search. This became one of the reasons the board wanted to do a full-on search. Now, they can evaluate all potential candidates at once.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.