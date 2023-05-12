WINCHESTER - The annual En Ka Fair will take place on Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20 this year and the theme will be “Fun in all Directions since 1935.” The En Ka Fair is a carnival held yearly for the residents of Winchester and surrounding towns and has been a fun tradition since 1935 and benefits the En Ka Society. All proceeds from the fair are directly returned to the community through grants awarded to local nonprofit, civic, and charitable organizations.
This year’s En Ka Fair Chairs Kathy Coughlin, Deb Murray, Kate Carpini, Anne Strong, along with President Judy Bongiorno spoke to the Daily Times Chronicle about this much anticipated event. All four of the chairs grew up in and are raising families in Winchester. They wanted to highlight the longevity of the tradition and with the arrows highlight the popular booths and rides that appeal to all. They want people to look at their posters and remember all the fun they had over the years at the fair.
The group said that preparing for the fair “takes a village” and preparation for one fair begins soon after the prior fair is over. There are lots of moving parts, but having the same amusement company since 1984 (Rockwell Amusements) is a huge help. They also receive help from Winchester Savings Bank to help prepare and count money. The Winchester Public Library donates close to 200 boxes of books, G. R. Nowell and Sons assists in moving the books back and forth and delivers fair contents from storage year after year.
In addition, Stockwood Electric powers the fair up and powers it down, the Jenks Center allows them to use the space and the Winchester Department of Public Works, fire and police are extremely supportive. There are also dozens of community volunteers along with En Ka members giving their time to man a game, a ride, a grill, or to sell a book. It is a true team effort and that’s what makes the fair so special.
A big change this year is that tickets can be purchased online for the first time ever. They have a universal ticket that can be used throughout the fairgrounds for everything including rides, games, food, books, jewelry, candy land, bakery, lobster roll and face painting. The games tent is back and will offer games for younger visitors with fun prizes. Space is very limited so there will not be any additional rides, but they look forward to having the games tent back.
The community can get involved by volunteering to assist at rides and games. If interested reach out to fair@enkasociety.org or look for a notice in the school newsletters. Another way to get involved is to simply attend and have “fun in all directions.”
Saturday kicks off the fair with a fun parade going through the town center and arriving at the fairgrounds for the 10 a.m. opening. Fair-goers can connect with friends, grab a muffin for breakfast at the bakery tent, try a little golf at the putting green or ride the Ferris Wheel to get a bird’s eye view of the beautiful town.
Then, fair-goers can buy a book, grab a lobster roll and find a bench to relax and take in the sights and sounds of the fun surrounding them. You can also jump on some more rides, get your face painted, and find a treasure at the jewelry tent. Fair-goers can end the day with a burger and hotdog, some fried dough or cotton candy.
The Fair chairs want the community to know that 100 percent of the funds raised by En Ka goes back into the community via their Grants Program, Social Service Program (which offers immediate assistance to residents experiencing a financial hardship), and their En Ka Pantry which provides food and personal supplies to over 200 residents on a monthly basis.
