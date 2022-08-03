WINCHESTER - With two elections coming up (in September and November), Town Clerk MaryEllen Lannon asked the Select Board to allow her to request a police detail for the general election in November. Under the new law passed recently by the House and Senate and signed by Governor Charlie Baker, town clerks must now get the approval of the local governing body to request a police detail for any election.
This means there will be a police detail for both early voting in November and on election day. Lannon said there’s no need for a detail for early voting for the primary in September.
The deadline to register to vote for the primary on Tuesday, Sept. 6 is Saturday Aug. 27. The new legislation also changed the amount of days residents had to register, from 20 days before the election to now 10 days. Therefore, with early voting starting on Saturday, Aug. 27, residents can register to vote and then vote on the same day.
The deadline to change party affiliation is also Saturday, Aug. 27 while the deadline to request a mail ballot is Monday, Aug. 29. Voters can return the ballots by mail, in-person at Town Hall or in a drop box also located at Town Hall.
The primary will once again take place at Winchester High School from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. Lannon said she’s a “little nervous” as students will be in school that day. This is also the second time the town will hold a regularly scheduled election in one location; however, with early voting and voting by mail, Lannon felt it could work.
(One of the reasons the town consolidated all the precincts into the high school gym involved the desire to remove polling locations from elementary schools for safety reasons.)
If it gets too crowded, though, the town may need a second location for the general election in November. The spring town election in April worked out fine, but that featured a smaller turnout than expected for November.
As for the general consensus, the town clerk admitted a 50/50 split with some loving the convenience of one location and some complaining.
Lannon said for the primary she wouldn’t use student volunteers, as they’ll just be returning to school, but she would for the November general election.
