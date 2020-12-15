WINCHESTER - The Design Review Committee asked for a paid secretary to record their minutes similar to the Select Board, School Committee, Planning Board, etc. To pay for it, Town Manager Lisa Wong suggested using money originally reserved for the Sustainability Director (which will now be funded partly through a grant from the Metropolitan Area Planning Council) and redirecting it to this cause.
Select Board Chair Michael Bettencourt initially broached the subject and said it wouldn’t cost a lot of money to hire someone and Wong said the position would cost approximately $2,000. The chair added the Design Review Committee is “going to be busy.”
Select Board member Susan Verdicchio noted how the committee’s workload increased in the past three-five years and they need accurate minutes to help the Planning Board or whatever board or committee they’re assisting and just to help them move forward the next stage of whatever process they’re involved in.
“I can see the need for it,” she stated.
Right now, a member of the Design Review Committee keeps the minutes and it’s hard to both take notes and remain in the discussion. With a recording secretary, the entire committee could focus on the task at hand.
“It could help with the comprehensiveness of the vote,” Select Board member Jacqueline Welch pointed out. “I fully support it.”
