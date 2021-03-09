WINCHESTER - Town Day returns . . . partially.
After COVID-19 ruined so many events last year, such as Town Day in Winchester, many organizations see 2021 as a potential return to normalcy. This includes the Town Day Committee, headed by Allan Eyden, who asked the Select Board for a provisional permit to bring the street fair back on Saturday, June 5 (rain date scheduled for Sunday, June 6) in a lesser capacity.
If all goes well, he mentioned holding a more regular version of Town Day on Sept. 17-18 (with a rain date scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 19). Therefore, the board approved two provisional permits for both June and September.
Eyden said for the mini-version of Town Day in June, he would close Main Street to the rotary and Thompson Street and only invite local businesses (so as not to cause overcrowding). In September, the committee may be able to close off more of downtown and bring in more of the outside vendors (music, petting zoo, all the usual Town Day fair that people enjoy).
“Fingers crossed,” Eyden said about the possibility of pulling off the two (or one-and-a-half) versions of Town Day.
He also suggested placing hand sanitizer stations around the grounds and asking patrons to wear a mask.
“This sounds like a great idea,” Select Board member Susan Verdicchio said. “A mini Town Day is very clever.”
Eyden noted how the Glen Doherty Memorial Road Race typically takes place the weekend in September that he hopes to host the full version of Town Day, but added they would be willing to move to the following week.
The committee can finalize more of the details at their next board meeting tomorrow.
One suggestion by Select Board member Mariano Goluboff involved closing Main Street all the way to Converse, but leaving that street open, if the committee wanted two days of Town Day in June. However, Eyden proposed just the one day with the following day open in case of rain.
