WINCHESTER - Town Manager Lisa Wong mentioned at the most recent Select Board meeting possibly starting a valet program in Winchester to take advantage of parking spaces in the various lots during peak hours. It would free up parking in front of local businesses.
Wong also discussed other measures to improve traffic and parking in and around the town center. She noted that e-scooter company Spin is no longer running active programs in the state. The town partnered with Spin before the coronavirus pandemic in an effort to get cars off the road. Now, with Spin out of the mix (at least temporarily), Wong said she would research other e-scooter, shared bike programs.
The town manager mentioned a commercial loading zone on Thompson Street where drivers tend to park illegally that she may attempt to convert to a legitimate parking space after surveying businesses to see if it can be made legal.
To alleviate issues associated with the MBTA Winchester Center Commuter Rail Station, Wong talked about pursuing spaces at Shannon Beach for temporary use during the construction.
A potential ask for the town manager concerns upwards of $50,000 for a comprehensive town-wide parking study. The town tends to study certain areas at a time when asked by residents or studies areas around school buildings when a school building project triggers such a study.
A more comprehensive town-wide study could allow the town to get ahead of problems instead of simply reacting to them when they come in front of the board (either through residents or the Traffic and Transportation Advisory Committee-TTAC).
“We should look at the town center, at least quarterly,” Select Board member Michael Bettencourt suggested.
Rich Mucci, another member, noted how everything in the downtown will soon change with businesses opening up, outdoor dining and the MBTA project. He advised the board to heed the short-term requests offered by the Chamber of Commerce.
Select Board member Amy Shapiro backed the town manager’s solutions, calling them thoughtful, short-term suggestions.
“The (traffic) study should take into account what the landscape will look like,” she added.
When members brought up the idea of using TTAC to deal with the parking issues, Bettencourt expressed that this particular committee may not be right for parking solutions. Mucci pointed out how the committee has no business interest i.e. no member of TTAC represents the business community.
However, TTAC co-Chair Ben Keeler said he would be happy to participate on a short-term bases if needed. Select Board Chair Susan Verdicchio suggested possibly creating an advisory committee to deal with downtown parking issues.
