WINCHESTER - Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day arrives in about one month (Jan. 20), but the Winchester Select Board and Town Manager Lisa Wong are ahead of the game. As the town holds special events on that day to commemorate the amazing life and legacy of Dr. King, Wong proposed the board approve a $500 donation to go toward the cost of running the events so that attendees won’t have to pay.
In turn, the board instead chose to fund the entire program through its two gift accounts thanks to the initial suggestion of Select Board member Michael Bettencourt to offer more. At first, Select Board member Amy Shapiro offered $1,500 to cover more than half of the programs being put on by the Social Justice Network (formerly known as the Multicultural Network). Later, Select Board member Jacqueline Welch suggested covering the entire day of events plus consulting fees for a total of $3,000.
Once the board agreed, they voted to authorize the use of $755 from the Agawam Gift Account, thereby closing it out and $2,245 from the Hospital Gift Account, which contains more than $40,000. The money will go to the Network for Social Justice.
Both motions were approved unanimously.
