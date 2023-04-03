WINCHESTER - While one applicant withdrew her application for a liquor license, another came forward for a common victualler license.
Yunkui Allan Guo, of Weston, and his business partner Zhen Guo (no relation), of Littleton, came before the Select Board seeking the license as they prepare to open a new restaurant, Karma, at 18 Thompson St. (in the downtown area). The business has locations in Burlington and Concord.
The manager will be Hope Alvarez who also manages the Burlington location.
According to the applicants’ application, the hours of operation will be Monday-Sunday from 11:30 a.m. - 1 a.m. The restaurant plans to serve an Asian fusion style lunch and dinner in just under 5,000 sq. ft. of dining space.
The eatery will offer a seating capacity for 148 people, plus take-out service.
The applicants plan to open the restaurant in early September as Zhen said they are “close to getting the final piece from the Planning Board.” The building sits in a historical district, but the restaurant will have a more modern look, Zhen noted.
Select Board Chair Rich Mucci said he was “excited” to welcome the restaurant to the town while Select Board member Michael Bettencourt mentioned frequenting the restaurant in Concord, calling it “very well run.”
The board unanimously approved their license request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.