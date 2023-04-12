WINCHESTER - Bike lanes are coming to Main Street (from the McCall Middle School to the Medford line) after a vote of the Select Board. The entire area consists of approximately one mile. The board also approved the installation of a crosswalk in front of the Children’s Own School (near the Medford line) and voted to evaluate making the area a school zone (as the Children’s Own School would qualify).
Erica Guidoboni, Project Engineer from Toole Design Group, came before the board recently to discuss the issue. She broke down the corridor into four sections: Fairview Terrace to Prospect Street, Prospect Street to Symmes Road, Symmes Road to Town Way, and Town Way to the Medford town line.
This week, she said three of the sections would remain the same, but the fourth, from Town Way to the Medford line, would be slightly tweaked. For the first three sections, Guidoboni proposed parking and bike lanes on both sides of the roadway with a seven foot parking lane and a five foot bike lane (but 4.75 ft in some locations).
For the final section, from Town Way to the Medford line, parking would be allowed on the east side (opposite the side without any sidewalks). In this section, parents from the Children’s Own School requested a crosswalk in front of the building, which Guidoboni recommended. She admitted the crosswalk would cause the loss of some parking spaces.
The area also has dual speed limits, as its 35 MPH coming from Medford and 30MPH heading toward Medford.
A parent representative for the school said it’s been a part of the community for 81 years. She said 48 percent of people walk or bike to the school and a majority cross where Guidoboni proposed the new crosswalk.
Therefore, due to what she called speeding and a lack of safety, she advocated for both the crosswalk and for making the area a school zone (which would lower the speed limit to 20MPH in both directions).
“There are two blind spots approaching the school,” the parent rep. added, noting how former DPW Director Jay Gill, before he retired, recommended a crosswalk in front of the school building.
There is a crosswalk in the area, but she said it’s not close enough to the school (and it’s at the bottom of a hill). Not to mention, a sign in the middle of the crosswalk the size of an average pre-school student has reportedly been hit several times.
With five drop off times starting at 7:30 a.m., it can lead to a lot of children crossing the street thereby necessitating the need for the crosswalk.
“We’d be losing some valuable parking spots, but I’m OK with that,” the parent rep. said.
One issue with the crosswalk, as brought up by Select Board member Michelle Prior, concerns pushing parking onto neighborhood streets including her own. Although she supported the plan, she did caution the board to look at any unintended consequences of installing the crosswalk and losing some parking spaces.
“The Children’s Own School should provide staff parking on their own property,” she suggested.
Neighbor’s, meanwhile, all supported the plan with some acknowledging the site visit done by Town Manager Beth Rudolph and Guidoboni. They favored the crosswalk and the addition of bike lanes. One resident said anything that slows down traffic is needed.
Roger Wilson, a neighbor and Town Meeting member, called it a “very good idea and a sound plan,” though he acknowledged a similar plan came about “three town managers ago.” He also mentioned potentially using speed tables to slow down cars.
With neighborhood support, the Select Board unanimously supported the bike lanes, crosswalk and the evaluation and potential installation of a school zone.
