WINCHESTER - While the third time is usually the charm, the third go ‘round for Town Meeting in a virtual setting currently lacks any. In short, the coronavirus pandemic can’t end soon enough.
After one long-time and highly-respected member of Town Meeting apparently suffered some sort of computer hack (derogatory remarks were posted in the Zoom chat under his name; the police are currently investigating), the entire meeting came to a screeching halt last night when confusion arose concerning a vote regarding the FY22 budget.
It all started innocently enough, as members discussed the general government portion of the town manager’s budget, when Climate Action Advisory Committee Chair Ruth Trimarchi brought forward an amendment to add in to the budget the sustainability director position and using $50,000 from Free Cash to fund it.
Town Manager Lisa Wong tried to get the position in the last two fiscal year budgets, but COVID and other circumstances, according to her, prevented it. This year, the Select Board tried to help by proposing an article that would allow them to create a special revenue source derived from placing a surcharge on those who pull building permits.
Town Meeting debated that article at a previous session but ultimately voted to push it back to after a vote on the budget, as many members wanted the position as a line item in the budget and not funded by a special fund that may or may not contain enough money to cover the position’s salary and benefits.
Therefore, everyone knew someone would make the motion to amend the budget to include the sustainability director position. After a lengthy debate involving how badly the town actually needed the position, whether Energy Conservation Coordinator Susan McPhee could handle those responsibilities and if the town could even afford it, Town Meeting moved to respond to the question. It passed (for now).
Two votes are better than one?
Here’s where technology became Winchester’s worst enemy. Town Clerk MaryEllen Lannon, tasked with reading the motion, made a slight error on her first attempt. She forgot to include the funding source, aka Free Cash. Unfortunately, Town Meeting began voting before Town Comptroller Stacie Ward raised a point of order.
Normally, during an in-person session, the town moderator would simply stop the head count, re-read the motion, and start again. However, thanks to the wonders of technology and vVoter, members could see how the original vote went: 71 for and 73 against. The revote, though, ended 73 for and 72 against.
Not surprisingly, this confused many people. Why did they need to revote? Why were the numbers different?
As Town Moderator Heather von Mering explained, Ward called for the point of order before the voting period of 40 seconds ended. von Mering received the point of order, agreed, stopped the vote and instructed Lannon to reread the (corrected) motion.
The town clerk actually read the motion three times, because a Town Meeting member raised a point of clarification about what the actual vote entailed. Once the town clerk read the motion a third time, von Mering asked Town Meeting members to vote again. She then read off the result, which wound up as the motion passing.
Had the original vote not shown up on the vVoter screen, this confusion could have potentially been avoided.
Town Meeting member Stephen Boksanski first brought to Town Meeting’s attention the two different outcomes and asked why they needed to revote. Town Counsel Mina Markarious pointed to the point of order raised by the town comptroller.
He added, “The operative point is that the town moderator did not declare the vote.”
Another Town Meeting member, John Richard, asked when did the town comptroller specifically make the point of order request. von Mering said it occurred during the initial vote. She also stressed that no vote is official until she declares it. Therefore, the outcome of the original vote is moot because she never announced it.
To those watching via WinCAM (and this occurred well past 11 p.m. so maybe only a few people were), it all seemed quite confusing because only Town Meeting members could see the results of the original vote. Everyone else only hears what the town moderator says when she announces the result.
Honestly, it’s possible some Town Meeting members never voted initially because they heard the point of order and decided to wait and see the outcome. Once the town clerk reread the motion, and the town moderator called for a vote, then some members may have made their choice. That could explain the different outcomes.
Try, try again?
In the midst of the confusion, Town Meeting member Paul Manganaro asked for a third vote to attempt to clear up any remaining confusion. von Mering, along with Markarious and most everyone else in WinCAM studios, appeared frustrated at the turn of events. Still, she announced Town Meeting could take up any revote on Monday night.
At this point, Select Board member Mariano Goluboff made a point of order regarding the rules of Town Meeting that state a revote can’t happen if a motion is on the table (in this case, the original motion concerning the general government portion of the budget remained).
Regardless, von Mering announced, at around 11:30 p.m., for a motion to adjourn night 3 of Town Meeting and take the issue up on Monday night. Between now and then, someone may be able to figure out a compromise, because reconsidering the amendment after voting on the general government portion of the budget makes little sense.
If Town Meeting approves that portion of the budget, then votes to reconsider the amendment and votes against it, it would dramatically alter the portion of the budget they just approved. This means, someone would most likely make a motion to reconsider the budget vote.
If seems to make more sense to clear up the amendment confusion, revote that motion if Town Meeting chooses to do so, and then vote on the original motion. This way, there’s no chance of needing a second vote on the general government portion of the budget.
Of course, Town Meeting on Monday night may choose to NOT consider a revote on the amendment, in which case it would pass and the body would move on to vote on the original motion.
What’s next?
When Town Meeting reconvenes on Monday, it will still have to pass the entire budget including the education portion. Within that, the Finance Committee took out a couple of teacher positions the Town Manager originally included due to fears of not being able to fund them over the coming fiscal years.
Therefore, a Town Meeting member, such as a member of the School Committee, could make a motion to amend the education budget and replace those positions. This means, Town Meeting could find itself in the same scenario as Thursday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.