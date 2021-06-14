WINCHESTER - Following a Town Meeting vote back in early May to authorize the Select Board to enter into a lease agreement with Civico to develop the area adjacent to the Winchester Center Commuter Rail Station known as the Waterfield lot, two competing groups emerged: Citizens for a Better Waterfield and Residents for Waterfield Facts.
Citizens for a Better Waterfield (CBW) fired the first shot when they persuaded 1,100 registered voters to sign a petition calling for a special election to overturn the vote of Town Meeting. On Tuesday, June 22, Winchester will hold a special election with one ballot question that asks residents the same question Town Meeting members were asked back in May: should the town enter into a Land Development Agreement with Civico to develop the Waterfield lot.
Over the past several weeks, members of the CBW outlined why voters should reject the ballot question and say no to the Civico deal. Now, Residents for Waterfield Facts (RWF) created a website, www.waterfieldfacts.com, to get their message out, in which they ask voters to support the ballot question and back the Civico deal.
The RWF website answers a bunch of questions, such as what are residents voting on, has the town already entered into a land agreement, how does Town Meeting’s vote become operative, plus questions about a possible compromise between the Select Board and developer and what happens if the project is stopped.
The website points out how Town Meeting’s vote to approve the Land Development Agreement is not yet “operative” under the town charter. It takes five business days after the end of Town Meeting; however, before the five days ended, the CBW received enough signatures to stop the vote from becoming operative and triggering a special election.
According to the Waterfield facts website, there are two ways Town Meeting’s original vote can become operative: either 20 percent of registered voters vote and the majority vote yes or less than 20 percent vote.
With approximately 15,000 registered voters, this means at least 3,000 need to participate on June 22. If they do, 50.1 percent have to vote in the negative to kill the Civico deal. Due to the town charter, this election must go forward since the town clerk certified the signatures. There is no way the town and developer can work out a deal to avoid the election.
If the town votes no on the ballot question, the Select Board have the option to renegotiate with Civico or negotiate with another party (in this case, the Select Board chose Pennrose as its second choice, meaning if a deal with Civico falls through, they could try and work with Pennrose, assuming that developer remains interested).
If both negotiations with Civico and Pennrose fall apart, the town could always reissue the Request for Proposals and start the process from the beginning. It’s unclear who would respond to the second RFP and if any responses would match the ones already received (from Civico, Pennrose and others).
During Town Meeting, the Select Board, Planning Board, Housing Partnership Board, and the Finance Committee all recommended favorable action (though not all votes were unanimous). Town Meeting itself then voted in favor with 118 for and 46 against. Town Meeting then later rejected the opportunity to reconsider the question.
This is not the first time Town Meeting approved articles pertaining to the Waterfield lot. In 2018, spring Town Meeting authorized the Select Board to lease, sell or otherwise convey the land subject to the town acquiring a restriction requiring a developer use it for affordable housing (the Civico plan would have all 60 units count toward the town’s Subsidized Housing Index).
RWF outlines some of the town’s goals to include: providing affordable housing, increasing the town’s housing diversity, adding residential units near public transit, increasing the vitality of the Center Business District, providing public parking, promoting a fiscally feasible development that works with its surroundings and “reflects local design vernacular,” and extending commercial development along Waterfield Road.
Eventually, after receiving five proposals, the Select Board chose Civico for its number of affordable units, low building height and public parking spaces. Members of the Planning Board, Select Board, the town planner, and the Housing Partnership Board actually expressed delight at all five proposals with Town Planner Brian Szekely stating all five were top quality.
Ultimately, the choice now resides with the voters.
