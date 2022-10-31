WINCHESTER - Karen Fitzgerald, landscape architect from Toole Design Group, outlined plans to improve conditions in the area of Woodside Road near Winter Pond. The final design includes adding in two speed humps, formalizing a parking area with approximately nine spaces, adding in a pedestrian ramp, updating amenities by adding another bench, rebuilding the kiosk, replacing the trash barrels, and adding in two bike racks, controlling embankment erosion, and installing new roadway/parking edging.
Interim Town Manager Beth Rudolph said the design would cost $275,000, from the Capital Stabilization Fund, but Eversource will pay for and install the speed humps in the spring. At a previous Town Meeting, the Capital Planning Committee agreed to move forward with funding the project.
This project began back in 2017, Fitzgerald noted, with a traffic study. Plans were then submitted in April of last year, followed by a Notice of Intent in July of this year and then a meeting with the Conservation Commission this past August.
Fitzgerald said Toole met with both the Traffic and Transportation Advisory Committee (TTAC) and The Friends of Winter Pond. She expects an order of conditions to be finalized by the end of the month and the project to go out to bid in the spring of 2023.
Currently, conditions warrant upgrades including to the old kiosk and trash barrels, plus the removal of old telephone poles. Some improvements already occurred such as the installation of new sidewalks.
A resident who spoke during the public hearing called speeding a nightmare (a claim backed by Select Board member Mariano Goluboff who recalled getting passed on Woodside Road as he was driving the 20 MPH speed limit) and said she would “love to see something done.” She added how she would welcome speed humps.
Ben Keeler, co-chair of TTAC, called it a five-year project and said he appreciated the work, referring to the sidewalks, already completed by the DPW. He also supported the addition of speed humps. He noted one issue concerns the prevalence of trucks, saying the area is not incorporated for such large vehicles, but they’re “cutting through.”
As the area sees a lot of children walking to the Lynch School, plus joggers and cyclists, according to Goluboff, the board unanimously supported Toole’s plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.