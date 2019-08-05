WINCHESTER - With all the talk about the shootings in El Paso, TX and Dayton, Ohio on Saturday and Sunday morning, local residents may have missed a (much smaller) shooting that took place in Winchester.
On Friday, Aug. 2, at approximately 9 p.m., Winchester police received a call of possible gun shots in the area of Columbus Road (in the area of Swanton and Washington streets near the Christopher Columbus Club).
Officers responded and confirmed shots were fired. There were no injuries during the incident and the scene was secured.
At approximately 1 a.m. the following morning, with the assistance of Massachusetts State Police, Woburn Police and other local agencies, police arrested 44-year old Gregory Odin of Winchester.
Odin was reportedly drinking at the Christopher Columbus Club when he got into a verbal altercation with another patron. Odin then allegedly went outside, retrieved his gun and shot at the other man’s car, specifically hitting his windshield.
After leaving the scene, Woburn police eventually arrested him in East Woburn and turned him over to Winchester police.
