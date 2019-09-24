WINCHESTER - Health Director Jennifer Murphy came by the Select Board’s meeting on Monday night to discuss various health-related issues around Winchester including the town’s risk-level for both EEE and West Nile Virus, two infections carried by mosquitoes.
EEE has been in the news a lot recently with several people throughout Massachusetts contacting the disease resulting in now three deaths. Winchester, Murphy said, doesn’t have the habitat for EEE so residents don’t necessarily need to concern themselves with that (unless they travel to a community where the risk-level is moderate or high).
She did say, though, it’s rare to contract EEE.
The town does have a habitat for West Nile Virus, on the other hand, so even though the town’s risk-level is low, residents should be aware. To avoid bringing in mosquitoes who may possess the disease, Murphy advised residents to remove stagnant water.
There’s currently one human case of West Nile Virus in Middlesex County, according to Murphy.
In the event mosquitoes bring West Nile Virus (or EEE) into Winchester, Murphy said the town is a member of Eastern Middlesex Control District who can assist the town by:
• Applying larvicide to wetlands and all catch basins
• Conducting mosquito surveillance
• Spraying targeted areas if warranted (moderate levels for EEE and high-risk for West Nile Virus)
To be on the safe side, Murphy suggested residents wear long sleeves, socks and repellant with DEET, they clear their property of standing water and check themselves (especially for ticks).
Unfortunately, Murphy mentioned how a changing (warming) climate could cause the problems to exacerbate.
For ticks, the town does have a tick-testing program, which is especially helpful as the health director said lime disease is prevalent in the area.
In non-bug related news, flu clinics will be starting up next month. Murphy said school registration opened yesterday. For the public, there will be four clinics at the Jenks Center and two clinics at the Housing Authority.
