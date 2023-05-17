WINCHESTER - Swim Winchester continues to move forward in their quest to bring an indoor swimming pool to Skillings Field (adjacent to the high school). While the organization has a plan, a design and cost estimates, the real question remains whether they can actually raise the money.
Because It’s a privately-funded project, the town isn’t chipping in; instead, Swim Winchester hopes to begin a capital fundraising campaign sometime this fall and into the winter of 2024. The issue involves convincing people to donate. In order to do that, they may need to show the project is feasible; however, to do that they might need to obtain building permits. To get the permits, they’ll need to demonstrate the feasibility of raising the money.
It could turn into a Catch-22.
According to Swim Winchester President Caroline Shamu, she and her team estimate the cost for a basic design around $22M-$25M, but upwards of $33M with add-ons. Right now, the organization is partnering with the Boys & Girls Club of Stoneham and Wakefield, State Representative Michael Day and State Senator Jason Lewis.
The group also sought community feedback.
The project, Shamu said, will consist of a single-story building with two pools: a larger one and a small, warmer one. The organization hopes to get a more firm cost estimate later this spring or over the summer. Once that happens, they can begin the fundraising campaign.
Today, the group continues to work with both the Boys & Girls Club of Stoneham and Wakefield and the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR). Swim Winchester partnered with DCR on a separate but complimentary project, the Memorial Hall pool in Medford.
Shamu said it’s nearing the end of its useful life, as it was built in 1949. As it’s an outdoor summer pool, she said it would compliment and benefit Winchester’s indoor year-round pool.
While Select Board Chair Rich Mucci admitted the group “made a lot of progress” in the many years since they first formed, he acknowledged the difficulty they might face in raising the nearly $30M needed to construct the building.
One issue the group faces is building the pool in a flood zone (on Skillings Field); however, according to Town Manager Beth Rudolph, once the town completes the last flood mitigation project (at the Muraco School), it can petition FEMA to re-draw the flood map in town. That, though, could take several years, she noted.
If and when that happens, it could make the project seem more feasible to some, which could go a long way toward reaching their goal. However, one thing that could hinder the group’s fundraising ability, according to Select Board member Michelle Prior, is the likelihood the town will sign off on the project. The problem is, the town likely won’t sign off on a project that doesn’t seem financially viable.
It’s another Catch-22.
The next step, Shamu said, involves strategic planning discussions. Those discussions could include the Memorial Hall pool, Swim Winchester board member David Bentley said. He, like Shamu, referred to the Medford pool as a “complimentary project,” as hundreds of Winchester families have memberships there.
He proposed the possibility of an outdoor swim team using that pool in the summer, but did not suggest Swim Winchester was rethinking the use of Skillings Field and moving the building to the Medford site.
Going forward, the group also plans to reach out to the School Committee.
