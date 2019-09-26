WINCHESTER - The Town of Winchester has partnered with MassHousing to release a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) pertaining to the Waterfield Lot next to the commuter rail station. The town hopes to work with a developer to redevelop the lot for “mixed-income housing, mixed-use and/or commercial use.”
According to Town Manager Lisa Wong, the town hopes to release the RFQ by this Monday. The Planning Board met on Tuesday and planned to look at the final draft and to offer their thoughts.
Francis Goyer Flor, Policy Innovation Associate for MassHousing, said they were working with Jennifer Goldson who’s also working on the town’s Master Plan. She outlined the timeline and said they’d hold a pre-submission meeting on Oct. 15, a Q&A on Oct. 21 and receive responses by Nov. 4.
After that, the town will create a Request for Proposals Committee and hopefully release the RFP by the winter.
“MassHousing has been critical in helping us attract developers,” Wong told the Select Board.
Should the RFQ not bring in the right kind of developers, Select Board member Michael Bettencourt said the town can say no or cancel the RFQ if it’s in the town’s best interest.
While the document offers details about the property, it doesn’t go into detail on the work done on the commuter rail station. It simply says the station exists, but Flor suggested including more about the ongoing work to give developers a better idea of what to expect.
The board also proposed another change at the request of chair Mariano Goluboff. He felt a portion of the document was too constricting; a paragraph states the town would “highly prefer” a development that fits into current zoning bylaws.
Instead, he wondered if it made more sense to keep all options on the table. He suggested not limiting what “qualified developers might propose.” Therefore, he asked the Town Manager to remove the phrase “highly prefer” from the third page of the RFQ. He wants to see all development ideas, even ones that would require a comprehensive permit.
“Let’s not limit our options, such as friendly 40Bs,” he argued, adding how the town would prefer any good idea and not just ones that fit the specific zoning bylaw for that particular area of town.
While most of his fellow board members agreed, with Amy Shapiro asking to “keep it as open as possible,” he did receive some pushback from Select Board member Jaqueline Welch. She had some concerns about a developer’s ability to get things done if they needed a special permit. She was also curious to see what the Planning Board had to say.
However, as Bettencourt pointed out, “we won’t know what we want until we see it.”
