WINCHESTER - Spring Town Meeting approved $200,000 from Free Cash to construct a multi-purpose sports court at the Mystic School. Recently, the Select Board authorized an additional $30,000 from American Rescue Plan Act funds go toward the construction of a walkway.
“If it’s important to neighbors, fund it,” Select Board member John Fallon said, before voting with the rest of his board to approve the money.
The sports court should help the recreation department bring in additional revenue, especially needed after two years of COVID did a number on the department’s bottom line. Usually, through its enterprise fund, the department funds itself; however, due to the pandemic, the town stepped in and offset some of the department’s losses.
This updated sports court could help the department becoming more self-sustaining, according to the Select Board.
While the town usually avoids spending large amount of Free Cash on one project (unless absolutely necessary), the Select Board told members of Town Meeting the investment would be worth it.
“We use Free Cash to help support departments, and this could help the recreation department succeed,” Select Board member Michael Bettencourt, speaking on behalf of the article, acknowledged, adding how it could add a “great amenity to the neighborhood.”
The only real concern shared about funding the sports court, by the Finance Committee, involved the process and not going through the Capital Planning Committee (or using ARPA funds). However, Capital Planning Committee Chair Jim Johnson told Town Meeting his committee deferred this project to the Select Board because they felt it was an enterprise project and capital doesn’t typically fund those types of projects.
As for using ARPA funds, Bettencourt noted the town just didn’t have enough. It received $5M in funds, but also received $12M in requests. And since Town Meeting, the Select Board funded many requests including a new synthetic surface at Manchester Field, money to fix windows at the Mystic School, money for additional broadband access, and upgrades to public safety dispatch equipment, among others.
