WINCHESTER - Town Meeting, through remote participation, saw two firsts take place: one involved Town Meeting members participating via their computers, tablets and phones; the second involved Town Meeting approving a number of articles without discussion all at once.
In the past, Town Meeting took up every article individually, even ones that don’t change each year and never engender any discussion. This year, to speed up the process, Town Moderator Peter Haley suggesting bundling those articles together and voting on them with one motion. The articles all passed.
Article 1
Town Meeting approved receiving and filing town officer and Finance Committee reports.
Article 3
Town Meeting indefinitely postponed an article to amend a section of the town’s zoning bylaw brought forth trough a citizen’s petition.
Article 4
Town Meeting also indefinitely postponed an article to record and make public the votes of Town Meeting using proven 21st century technology through a citizen’s petition. It may return in the fall as a Select Board article.
Article 7
Town Meeting approved the transfer from Free Cash of $81,201.60 to the FY20 DPW Snow & Ice Personal Services Budget, $42,655.74 to the FY20 DPW Snow & Ice Expense Budget and $211,309 to the FY20 Reserve Fund.
Article 8
Town Meeting appropriated $248,986.40 from the PEG Access and Cable Related Fund to pay for PEG access service programming, monitoring the cable operator’s compliance with the franchise agreement and preparing for renewal of the cable franchise license, including any associated expert and legal services.
Article 12
Town Meeting appropriated $600,000 for a community lead service water line replacement program to reduce the potential for elevated lead levels at customer taps and to maintain high water quality conditions, including the replacement of lead neck connections, and the replacement or rehabilitation of public and privately-owned water service lines containing lead.
Article 13
Town Meeting appropriated $64,968.77 from surpluses previously appropriated for specific capital projects to the Building Stabilization Fund. Those include Muraco fire alarm ($32.20), Lynch water/heat ($3,685.24), Muraco fire alarm ($1,433.88), and DPW maintenance building roof ($59,817.45).
Town Meeting also appropriated $63,074.88 from surpluses previously appropriated for specific capital projects to the Capital Stabilization Fund. Those include:
• MIS town - $1,353,35
• Buildings van - $21
• Fire pumper - $170.79
• DPW wall environmental - $900.05
• DPW Director vehicle - $5,205
• Engineering truck - $852.50
• DPW trailer - $17,905
• DPW front end loader - $1
• Lynch cafeteria floor - $18,865.59
• DPW dump truck - $129.80
• DPW dump truck - $2,029.80
• DPW sidewalk plow - $1,515
• Engineering Aberjona River - $2,880
• McCall paint/repair - $11,246
Article 18
Town Meeting appropriated $30,00 to the Building Stabilization Fund.
Article 19
Town Meeting fixed the maximum amount that may be spent during FY21 for the revolving funds established pursuant to Winchester’s code of bylaws as follows:
• Town Clerk - $5,000
• Energy - $95,000
• Board of Health - $100,000
• Recreation (grass fields) - $50,000
• Recreation (synthetic fields) - $50,000
• Historical Commission - $5,000
Article 20
‘Town Meeting authorized the Town Treasurer, with the approval of the Town Manager and Select Board, to borrow money in anticipation of revenue for FY21.
Article 21
Town Meeting authorized the town to accept and expend funds from the state’s Department of Transportation for maintenance, repair, alteration, relocation, and other improvements to town ways.
Article 22
Town Meeting voted to fund Other Post-Employment Benefits by $350,000.
A couple other articles did receive some discussion, but still passed rather easily.
Article 2
Town Meeting amended Chapter 19, Section 2.6 of the code of bylaws to add 9 Meadowcroft Road to the Rangeley Park Heritage District.
Article 11
Town Meeting appropriated $137,000 from Free Cash to pay for firefighting Personal Protective Equipment. According to Fire Chief Rick Tustin, the department must follow National Fire Protection Agency standards to qualify for grants, which include having a second set of gear. This money will go toward purchasing that gear.
“This will address the safety, health and wellness of staff,” Tustin acknowledged.
Article 24
Town Meeting authorized the Board of Assessors to use $188,647 from available funds to reduce the tax levy for FY21.
