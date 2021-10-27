WINCHESTER - After some discussion, the Select Board chose to continue negotiations with Civico to develop the Waterfiedl lot (adjacent to the Winchester Center Commuter Rail Station) in downtown Winchester. The board could have followed the recommendation of the Waterfield Advisory Task Force who voted 3-2 to end negotiations and issue a new Request for Proposals (RFP).
In fact, the board took some heat from resident Kathryn Hughes who called in to question the board’s decision to renegotiate with Civico and, as she noted, ignore the recommendations of the task force. Hughes said she was even “taken aback by the board’s comments and general tenor.”
She called the special election vote taken back in June, where residents rejected Town Meeting’s approval of the Land Development Agreement (LDA) with Civico, a “strong statement” by the public against the LDA (eds. note: the final vote tally wound up with 2,681 residents voting against the LDA and 2,608 voting for it; not necessarily a “strong” statement, but rather a narrow victory).
“I feel the Select Board is ignoring the town vote,” Hughes pressed, “and the will of the people isn’t being respected.”
She encouraged the board not to move forward with Civico.
In fairness to the board, members didn’t really convene the task force to do anything but help the town when it came time to renegotiate with Civico. The task force was charged with ranking the top priorities, i.e. parking, revenue, affordable housing units, etc., to assist the town in negotiating a stronger LDA.
By recommending a complete redo, the task force went above and beyond the call of duty, something Select Board Chair Susan Verdicchio pointed out several weeks ago when she said her board wasn’t looking for a comprehensive fix. (Some residents even complained the task force had gone off the rails.)
So, while the board appreciated the work of the task force, they ultimately chose to renegotiate with Civico and not issue a new RFP. However, at the suggestion of member Mariano Goluboff, the board will put the Waterfield lot on the agenda each meeting in the event a member wants to move to end negotiations and issue a new RFP.
The one member who seemed the most comfortable with moving on from Civico, Rich Mucci stressed the developer would need a better parking solution, arguing the town can’t afford a net loss in parking spaces with this plan. He was also the one member of the board who disliked the original LDA.
As a whole, most everyone supported Civico’s original proposal, from Town Planner Brian Szekely to members of the Housing Partnership Board to the Planning Board. Verdicchio said, while she supported the developer’s proposal, too, she’s “glad we went through the process with the task force. I learned a lot about the financial aspect and parking.”
Instead of following the recommendation of three-fifths of the task force to issue a new RFP, the chair chose to focus on the issues that garnered unanimous support. She called these negotiable issues.
“Civico presented a well-designed and responsive project that makes sense,” she argued, “and they’re highly motivated to do the project.”
Therefore, she voted to continue negotiations.
Goluboff, like Verdicchio, noted how the task force came to several unanimous recommendations they could use in renegotiating with Civico. He advised his fellow board members to follow those, which included removing commercial space (to potentially add more parking).
He, too, voted to continue with Civico.
Select Board member Michael Bettencourt echoed the statements thanking the task force and noted his board now has targets to aim at when they begin renegotiations. He called going back to Civico “worthwhile to try.”
He continued: “This project can bring foot traffic to the town center and create vibrancy,” though he did note the “significant” parking issue.
“We can go back to the drawing board if things with Civico don’t work out, but it makes sense to work with Civico,” he pushed.
While Mucci disliked the original LDA, he also understood how difficult it would be to issue a new RFP and start the process again due to so many developers tied up in funding through the remainder of the year.
Even with that, he said, “I think the project needs to change; our priorities are more clear now. I support going back to Civico, however, they must address the parking to garner my support.”
Goluboff did note how Civico offered the most parking out of any proposal during the initial RFP review process (35-40 public spaces). In the event the developer couldn’t come through, the board also moved forward Pennrose as its second choice.
When it comes to parking, the board constantly hears about the lack of parking downtown; however, a study showed that 47 percent of spaces were available on any given weekday. Unfortunately, the study is 10 years old and as Mucci pointed out, many downtown restaurants didn’t exist at the time. That study also covered a larger area than just downtown, Verdicchio added.
Either way, whether Winchester has ample parking or not, if Civico can’t match the current number of parking spaces in the Waterfield lot (or exceed them), they may lose the support of the board. This would mean no special Town Meeting in December and it would push the project back to at least next spring.
