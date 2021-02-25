WINCHESTER - Angel Rodriguez from the MBTA stopped by the latest Select Board meeting this week to discuss the Winchester Center Commuter Rail Station project. He informed the board he met with the town’s delegation last week and held a public meeting on Tuesday in regards to upcoming demolition work and previewing what the project will look like in the fall.
“We’re going to present some mitigation factors,” he noted.
Last month, the board officially approved the demolition permit needed to begin construction.
Rodriguez said demolition should be complete by the middle of May, but factoring in time for clean up, the MBTA won’t officially finish until closer to the end of May. As the transit authority started on the project already, Rodriguez said demolition should begin soon.
He expected work to start at 7 a.m. and he said the MBTA would establish a hotline for residents to call if they have any questions or concerns. He also stated they would send out an update letter to keep the town in the loop.
With a $50M price tag, the transit authority will pay three times more than projected costs had the project started 10 years ago. The town will also chip in some additional money for a few amenities the MBTA chose not to fund.
The entire project, which entails reconstructing the ramp and installing a new stair on Laraway Road; installing a new stair and elevator on the inbound side at the Waterfield Lot; installing a new elevator, stair and ramp on the outbound side at the Aberjona Lot; and installing a new stair and elevator on MBTA-owned property behind the buildings on Laraway Road, should last approximately two years.
The station is currently closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.