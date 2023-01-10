WINCHESTER - Outdoor dining will return to Winchester for the fourth straight year after the Select Board approved their outdoor dining policy. Patrons can begin sitting outside on Friday, April 14 and restaurants can start setting up for outdoor dining on Monday, April 10. Outdoor dining will end on Wednesday, Nov. 15.
Eating outside began as a way to help restaurants deal with COVID-19 restrictions and keep people six feet apart. However, even though the governor lifted or modified those restrictions, outdoor dining was so popular most communities kept it going.
Previously, the outdoor dining season began on March 15 to take advantage of St. Patrick’s Day. However, Select Board Chair Rich Mucci felt, after speaking with seven or eight business owners in the downtown, starting that early and going all the way to the middle of November caused some loss of revenue to non-restaurant businesses in the area.
This means, even though, as Select Board member Michael Bettencourt noted, starting on March 15 has been successful, this year, patrons will have to enjoy their St. Patrick’s Day Guinness indoors. This, even as Select Board Vice-Chair Anthea Brady said some people would eat outside in the dead of winter.
Overall, Bettencourt called it a “fluid process” and noted how the board “made changes over the years.” Speaking of changes, Mucci also called for increasing the amount restaurants paid per parking space for use to hold tables or benches. He suggested $1,000 per space feeling that outdoor dining doubles some restaurants’ seating capacity. Previously, the board charged $500.
With five restaurants taking advantage of outdoor dining, and with each restaurant using three spaces, the town should see $15,000 in revenue. Mucci felt the board should earmark that money for use back in the town center, either through promotion or beautification. It may require a vote of Town Meeting.
“We need to make sure restaurants are prepared,” Bettencourt said in regards to the changes, adding how putting the money back into the downtown would be an excellent use.
Bettencourt also suggested the possibility of increasing the amount per space again next season.
