WINCHESTER - Movie magic came to Winchester recently.
The writer and executive producer of “Methadone Mile,” Andrew and Todd Rotondi, both Winchester natives, came back to their hometown late last month to shoot some scenes at the Winchester Cooperative Bank. The movie deals with the opioid crisis and stars famed local comic Lenny Clarke along with Justina Valentine from MTV’s Wild N Out.
According to New York Weekly, the movie is based on “a dysfunctional family caught up in the heart of the epidemic in Boston, where the homeless and addicted population exists in a Bermuda Triangle of drug clinics, shelters and the county jail.”
Todd Rotondi said the movie wrapped at the end of June and went to post-production in July. He plans to premier it at festivals where he hopes it gets picked up for national distribution.
Rotondi produced the film with Sugar Studio’s Jijo Reed, Chris Redkey and Robert Turner. Jordan Wisely (MTV’s The Challenge) will produce with AJ Cutler serving as the cinematographer.
