WINCHESTER — At age 97, the stone building at the corner of Washington Street and Kenwin Road, built for the Second Congregational Church, is entering a new phase in its history.
Over the years the congregation had been dwindling in size, and, with the loss of its last pastor, Heather Hinton, who was an energetic force within the group, the group concluded it was too small to continue. In June 2022, the congregation authorized the church council to explore options for dissolution of the church. The remaining members decided to continue services with visiting ministers through Christmas but then disburse and sell the property.
Since that decision, the members have made individual choices about new church affiliations. On Sunday, June 2, 2023, with friends from the community they held a special service as a last gathering in their former church.
On Aug. 18, a sale closed with St. Peter's Anglican Church of Uganda-Boston, currently located in Belmont.
Building history
The building opened in October 1926. In November, the Winchester Star reported, “The summons to the dedication service sounded from the tower of the church with the pealing of the new Memorial bell, the gift of Messrs. Frank, Arthur and Harry Winn in memory of their aunt, Miss Jennie M. Cummings, a charter member of the Second Congregational Society.”
It was the second building used by the Second Congregational Church. The first was located on Cross Street and known originally as the Highland Bethany Chapel. The group which built it, the Bethany Highland Society, used it for non-denominational meetings and Sunday school until March 1906 when the Society became the Second Congregational Church of Winchester.
The change resulted from difficulties the Society was having with the practice of using guest ministers, theology students and lay people as leaders for Sunday services. During a time of discouragement, the Society gave all its property to the Congregational Church of Winchester in 1902.
Conditions improved when Rev. D. Augustine Newton of the First Congregational Church assigned an assistant minster, Rev. Charles Dwight, to take charge of the Bethany Chapel. A year later, the Society voted to become the Second Congregational Church with 56 charter members (and 38 more soon added). The First Congregational Church gave back the Cross Street property.
Following five further pastors, in 1922 the Rev. John E. Whitley became pastor at a time when recognition had been growing of the necessity for adequate space to address the growing religious and social needs of the community. During the next year, the church appointed a new building committee, conducted a vigorous fundraising campaign with the slogan “A Church by 1926,” secured an empty lot at the corner of Washington Street and Kenwin Road, and built a new church building.
In November 1925, charter member Mary McElhiney broke ground. The cornerstone was laid on Palm Sunday in 1926, and the new structure was dedicated that November with over 300 people packing the auditorium.
Because of its composite history, during that same year the church celebrated the 20th anniversary of its incorporation and the 45th anniversary of the Sunday school. A year later came the 45th anniversary of the Ladies Bethany Society (which preserved the Bethany name within the church up to its 100th anniversary and beyond.)
Architecture
The Second Congregational building was designed by Boston architect Frank Bourne. It was not built according to Bourne’s first proposed design, which was larger and more expensive, but the change allowed the construction in 1950 of the abutting parsonage, built to a large extent by the members themselves to a design by Royal Barry Wills.
“The old New England tradition of pitching in and helping your neighbor raise a house has been revived in Winchester,” Virginia Bohlin of the Boston Traveler wrote. “Every one of the 120 members of the tiny congregation on Washington Street is doing his and her bit so that the 70-year-old church can have its first parsonage.”
Every trade except bricklaying was represented in the congregation. Frederick Ewell donated his services to complete the survey. Ronald Richburg, a power shovel operator, dug the cellar and foundation during his spare time with the help of his two sons. They used equipment loaned free of charge by Thomas Quigley and the James J. Fitzgerald Construction Company.
James Barry, local painter and decorator, furnished all paint materials and a two-coat painting job. Other local businesses donated sand, gravel, bricks, and other materials.
Volunteer builders ranged from 12-year-old Bobby Farnham helping with roofing on his summer vacation to 68-year-old painter John Robinson and to the minister himself.
With the proceeds from fundraising activities plus all the donated labor and materials, the six-room Colonial ranch house was finished, shown off at an open house attended by over 200 people, and dedicated on Feb. 18, 1951. The project was featured in newspapers and the Ladies Home Journal (Oct. 1951), which ran a story about the versatility of the architect’s plan.
As was said at the 20th anniversary in 1926, “The great work of a church is not done by extraordinary people but by those of ordinary ability and extraordinary fidelity.”
[For more about the Highland Bethany Chapel, see our Aug. 3, 2023 issue.]
