WINCHESTER - This Saturday, voters have the chance to support a new Lynch Elementary School building by approving a debt-exclusion override in the amount of approximately $94.5M (the Massachusetts School Building Authority will reimburses the town $17M). Voters also have a second question to answer, whether or not to support a $400,000 operating override for the Capital Planning Committee (with most of the money going toward traffic safety improvements for the Lynch School neighborhood).
The election takes place in the Winchester High School gymnasium from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.
If voters reject the Lynch School override, then the MSBA will pull its support and the town will need to fund the entire project itself. If voters reject the second ballot question, then the town will either pay for the traffic improvements another way (possibly through putting off other, needed projects) or by not doing the work at all.
Educational Facilities Planning and Building Committee and School Committee member Chris Nixon, who has been championing this project for some time (with the other members of the EFPBC and School Committee), told fall Town Meeting the new Lynch would be 100,000 square feet and three stories tall.
Three years ago, in December of 2019, the MSBA invited the town into the eligibility phase. Nixon called the town’s relationship with the MSBA strictly a financial one. In the past, the state gave Winchester $10M for the new Vinson-Owen School and $44M for the renovated high school.
Before the EFPBC settled on the current plan, to place the new building just north of the current one on the same site, which the state approved, they evaluated multiple options that included a renovation or moving the building to a new site. Although Lynch currently sits on 18 acres of land, most of it is wooded and susceptible to flooding.
The new Lynch building, Nixon pointed out, will sit partially on the wellfield land that Town Meeting authorized the School Committee to control, something the MSBA said must happen before they could approve any funding.
The first floor will contain the early learning center, pre-kindergarten and kindergarten while the second and third floors will contain grades 1-3 and 4 and 5, respectively. Plans are still in the early design phase and, therefore, subject to change.
The design phase should end in 2023 with the project going out to bid next fall. Construction could then start in 2024 with students ready to move in by September of 2025, according to lead architect Charlie Hay of Tappé Architects.
With construction costs slightly higher than originally anticipated, residents will pay $55 per $100,000 of assessed home value or $700 per year for the median home price (about $656.52 for the average home; $779.10 for a home valued at $1.5M). With interest from borrowing, the town will pay $146M in total for the life of the loan and $8.6M starting in FY24.
Second question
Late last year, the Select Board decided to ask the Educational Facilities Planning and Building Committee to partner on the Lynch School project by allowing the board to add on $3M in proposed traffic improvements for the surrounding area. The board reasoned the new school building once complete would only exacerbate the already congested area (near Horn Pond and the Woburn electrical substation) by bringing in more students.
Interim Town Manager Beth Rudolph reached out to the MSBA to gauge their interest in having the town add on $3M in traffic improvements. Rudolph said the MSBA agreed to include the traffic calming measures in the overall budget, but did not say who would control that portion of the project, the town or the MSBA. Knowing all this, including how adding in traffic safety measures could effect the original project’s timeline, the EFPBC voted against accepting the board’s proposal for a partnership.
After some debate, including the possibility of going around the EFPBC (since adding $3M onto the project would only increase costs by three percent), the board eventually settled on placing a second override question on the ballot, to pay for the traffic improvements to the Lynch School neighborhood.
The board at one point proposed a straight $3M debt-exclusion override before speaking with members of the Capital Planning Committee and deciding it made more sense to push for an operating override in the amount of $400,000 to replenish the Capital Planning Committee’s two stabilization funds. The money will be used to fund roadwork in the Lynch School area and possibly roof projects on other elementary schools.
