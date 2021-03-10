WINCHESTER - The Climate Action Advisory Committee is in full swing, according to chair Ruth Trimarchi. She said the committee completed a large number of actions. They also have many projects currently underway: student engagement, EVIP grant and resiliency/heat impacts.
The student volunteer, Adriana Garber, designed a climate speaker series for April with speakers from The Boston Globe, MA Audubon and YEP!
The committee also employs an intern from MPH, Jared Hoffman, who’s focused on heat and especially heatwaves/ high heat days. Trimarchi unveiled a graphed that showed 10 high heat days on average back in 2000 with 30 such days expected in 2030 and 40 such days in 2050.
According to Hoffman, some recommendations include a public health education campaign (that would build on existing documents), designated cooling centers/options and more tree planting.
When it comes to the EVIP (electric vehicle) grant, she said her committee is ready to move forward, but offered an adjustment to the original discussion held last month. The Select Board approved using the high school parking lot and/or Shore Road for two potential high speed electric vehicle charging stations if the town receives the grant money.
Trimarchi, though, after speaking with the School Committee, offered two alternative solutions: the Jenks Center parking lot or Stop & Shop. She said the original locations don’t work for Eversource due to the difficulty in getting electricity to the area. She added they need three spaces for two chargers so they can be ADA compliant.
The board approved her request for either the Jenks Center parking lot or the Stop & Shop parking lot and to work with the town treasurer or collector.
Climate Action Advisory Committee member Ken Pruitt said their goal remains to locate both chargers in the same area. If the town is able to use the Stop & Shop lot - it does have control over some spaces on the east side of the parking lot - it would be on the exact opposite side of where those spaces reside (where the ATM is located).
“Stop & Shop would be ideal,” chair Michael Bettencourt remarked, “but it’ll be like threading a needle.”
Select Board member Mariano Goluboff suggested placing the chargers for curbside use, but Pruitt pointed out how the cables are too large and the spaces must be head on.
If the chargers end up at the Jenks, Pruitt said the town would place them in the second row of paring spaces facing Mt. Vernon Street. Wherever they go, due to the amount of wattage each one produces (50 kW/h as opposed to the current EV stations that produce 7 kW/h) and the amount of money it would cost the town to power them, the committee proposed charging users up to $0.30 or $0.35.
Whether it’s the Jenks Center or Stop & Shop, Goluboff suggested installing the chargers wherever makes the most sense as it relates to electricity.
