BOSTON - On Friday, July 7, the Boston Red Sox and Red Sox Foundation commemorated the foundation’s 21-year commitment as a co-presenting sponsor of the Pan Mass Challenge (PMC) with PMC Night at Fenway Park.
Gail Ockerbloom of Winchester was one of the 50 members of the PMC Living Proof community honored that night. The ceremony recognized the unparalleled impact the PMC has made for cancer research and treatment at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Ockerbloom got the chance to ride around the warning track while being cheered on by Red Sox Nation.
Ockerbloom stated that each year the PMC and Red Sox host PMC Night at Fenway. By lottery, a lucky group of cancer survivors are invited to circle the green monster on their bikes as examples of “Living Proof.”
She further stated that “proof that progress is being made, lives are being saved, and that treatments are improving both in survival rates and in reducing the debilitating side-effects of treatment that have been often worse than the disease. While a cancer diagnosis is terrifying, a circle of bright-shirted PMC cancer survivors pedaling their bikes around the green monster paints a picture of hope!”
She said it was amazing to be out there to celebrate that progress as a proud member of the PMC family. She stated, although as they say “hope is not a plan,” the PMC and its riders recognize how much more there is to do, which is why this year alone the fundraising goal is $70 million to add to the $900 million raised since 1980.
Although Ockerbloom will not be riding this August, she has ridden in nine PMCs before passing the torch to new riders, one of whom is her brother John. She will be pledging funds to him and many other riders as she does every year. She mentioned that pledges are gratefully accepted until October.
Ockerbloom rode because she lost her brother, Carl Ockerbloom, to colon cancer in 2004, a young father, who at 46, left behind three girls, a wife, parents, siblings and so many friends. Two of those friends are Cindy and JD Hale from Winchester who first told her about the ride. Cindy is a cancer survivor and her husband JD (now a cancer survivor) inspired her to get involved.
She also noted at the same time Carl’s former colleagues from Parametric Technology Corporation decided to honor Carl with their team ride. Ockerbloom’s youngest brother Pete and herself became riders the next year. Since then, Carl’s former colleagues and family members have rotated in various roles over many years to support the PMC through riding, fundraising, donating and volunteering.
Ockerbloom said that PMC Night at Fenway has become a tradition where volunteers and riders enjoy a fun night together and the Living Proof parade reminds everyone in the ballpark of why they all ride. She said she just had her last radiation treatment for breast cancer late last month and she is able to ride her bike in Fenway Park.
The Winchester community can get involved by sponsoring a rider this year in memory of Carl who gave a lot to the Winchester community and would be the first one on a bike if he were alive today.
Another Winchester resident, Brienne Black, was unable to make the PMC event but she did her first PMC ride this past winter, which was an indoor cycle at Fenway. She has always been a supporter of PMC but decided to ride as a Living Proof rider after her battle with breast cancer in 2021 at the age of 40.
(0) comments
