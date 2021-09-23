WINCHESTER - If more money, more problems is a real thing, then Winchester might be in trouble.
Thanks to some conservative local receipt estimates and cautious spending due to the coronavirus pandemic, plus money from the FEMA Public Assistance Program or the CARES Act, the town's operating budget didn't have to absorb much COVID-related costs. This allowed the town's Free Cash number to grow.
Previously, Town Comptroller Stacie ward estimated Free Cash at around 11 percent of the town's total revenue; however, she mistakenly left out the General Stabilization Fund balance of $4.5M in the calculations when she did the math. Therefore, Winchester's Free Cash number sits at around 14 percent (or $19M).
This puts the number well above the Select Board's policy of keeping it between 6-10 percent of the total revenue. It also means there is now some extra money to go around, for the Capital Planning Committee (who requested $2M at a previous meeting), Recreation Department or the retirement system.
Ward said she spoke with the Capital Planning Committee and apologized for the error (member Jim Johnson argued at a previous meeting how Free Cash contained more money than Ward suggested).
The comptroller also noted how many residents paid their bills on time, which helped lead to the additional Free Cash money and strong end to FY21 in June. She said property tax revenue met expectations, and while motor vehicle excise tax decreased as compared to pre-COVID, Ward acknowledged it wasn't as bad as anticipated.
She added how other local receipts were budgeted carefully, because the town wasn't sure what it would get, but it received more than it anticipated (with the exception of fines, due to less parking activity).
Transfers in from other funds exceed the budget, the comptroller noted, because the town received reimbursements for fringe benefits associated with the SAFER federal grant program.
For expenditures, departments turned back $4M, a massive increase over "normal" years and most likely not sustainable she said when asked if controlled spending could be carried over to future fiscal years.
Much of the turn back revolved around less COVID spending due to the CARES Act and also cautious spending as a result of the unknowns of the pandemic. Some departments turned back as much as $250,000.
Ward also said while most COVID requests were funded through the CARES Act or FEMA, some were funded using the General Fund due to the town not knowing if federal funds would cover them. She added the town continues to wait on FEMA's review and approval, and once they receive it, the General Fund will be reimbursed.
When the Select Board heard about the additional Free Cash in excess of the 11 percent Ward mentioned at a previous meeting, they felt it made sense to pass some of that along to the Capital Planning Committee, but to also continue being conservative until a better forecast arises for FY23-FY25 (especially as it relates to a potential operating override).
As Select Board member Michael Bettencourt said, "the longer we push off an operating budget override, the better."
For other areas, the Water & Sewer Enterprise Fund closed strongly thanks to a recent increase approved by Town Meeting, a drought in 2020 and people staying home and using more water. Ward said to expect a surplus of $1.4M and turn backs of $215,000. This, as a percentage of total revenues and transfers in, is 14.6 percent, which she called a decent percentage (and much higher than FY20's four percent).
The Recreation Enterprise Fund closed with a revenue shortage, like last year, but not as significant, according to the comptroller. She said expenditure turn backs of $340,000 covered the deficit. The fund's balance should be around $245,000. As a percentage of total revenues and transfers in, it comes out as 16.5 percent, which she called a healthy reserve balance (thanks to extra support from the General Fund).
Most of the issues for the rec. department in FY21 involved the coronavirus pandemic and shutdown of many programs. Various grants and CARES Act funding gave the department the ability to fund the various needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.