WINCHESTER - The town recently established a study committee to look into the Community Preservation Act (CPA), something the Select Board has been discussing for many months. The CPA would help the town preserve open space, historic buildings and add to its affordable housing stock, among other potential uses.
In order to become a CPA community, the town must first pass a warrant article, which the Select Board hopes to do in the spring, then pass a ballot question during the next scheduled election (which would be the 2024 presidential election).
If all that comes to fruition, then residents would see a small surcharge/tax on their property tax bill of typically between one and three percent. At the end of each fiscal year, the state then offers a match (currently, the state match is around 30 percent; however, it changes every so often ).
Once passed, the town would create a Community Preservation Fund. The funds could even be leveraged through borrowing and bonding. Money from the fund would be appropriated by Town Meeting, similar to how Town Meeting authorizes Capital Planning Committee projects.
The goal of the study committee involves creating a document to present to Town Meeting in November, sort of as a look ahead to the spring when the Select Board will ask Town Meeting to approve a warrant article. Select Board member Michael Bettencourt, who’s heading the committee along with vice-chair Anthea Brady, said the document could be used for a year-long campaign.
To create the document, he asked for some technical assistance. Although the board didn’t authorize the use of any money, mostly because Bettencourt didn’t know the cost, Town Manager Beth Rudolph suggested possibly using some money in her budget.
Previously, Bettencourt saw a document created by the Town of Natick and proposed reaching out to see who Natick used to help them create it. He originally suggested using JM Goldson, who assisted the town in creating its Master Plan, but the town manager felt she might be too busy.
Bettencourt said the study committee plans to meet virtually this week.
