(Eds. note: This is a look back at 2021 - the good, the bad and the ugly)
WINCHESTER - The story of 2021 was the same story of 2020. COVID dominated the headlines last year, whether through new variants like delta and omicron or through vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna.
In Winchester, the town started with a positivity rate at three percent and ended above four percent; however, that doesn’t tell the whole story. As vaccines rolled out and the town started to vaccinate its residents, the numbers began to fall. At one point, Winchester’s positivity rate dropped below one percent.
Unfortunately, as with most any virus, if it hangs around long enough it will spread. Even vaccinating more than 85 percent of its population, Winchester ended the year with its worst month for COVID. Here’s to hoping 2022 brings more positive news and less positive results.
Town Meetings
In non-COVID news, Winchester held two Town Meetings, in the spring and fall, to varying results. While the town made it through every article on the warrant, it took some time due to long discussions and technological glitches.
Due to COVID, the town held both town meetings virtually for the second straight year. New Town Moderator Heather von Mering suffered a few technical issues that delayed some Town Meeting action, especially during the spring version.
The main issues involved the annual budget, the Waterfield lot and the sustainability director position. Although the town passed the budget, it endured some hardships when a member attempted to make an amendment to include funding for the sustainability director position. At one point the amendment seemed to fail, but it passed upon a revote. (Because the town moderator never declared the original vote, it never officially counted, according to town counsel.)
Spring Town Meeting also saw a bit of history when members supported an article only to have the voters overturn it a few weeks later. Town Meeting passed an article concerning the development of the Waterfield lot; however, several disgruntled members petitioned for a special town election to have that vote overtuned and won. (The town since went back to the table with the developer, Civico, in hopes of reaching a “better” deal.)
Fall Town Meeting went slightly smoother, but lasted just as long. The meeting spent hours discussing the property at the corner of Washington and Swanton streets and whether they should allow the Select Board to spend more money to acquire it. They ultimately said yes after a session-and-a-half worth of debate.
Since that vote, the town exercised its right to take the property by eminent domain. This means the town must offer the owner(s) fair market value and the owner(s) can accept it or reject it and take the town to court.
Town Meeting also supported an article allowing the Select Board to change the date of the annual town election from the last Tuesday in March to the second to last Saturday in March. After it passed, the Select Board changed the date of the spring town election to Saturday, March 19. This should, in theory, allow for more people to vote as opposed to the traditional Tuesday election date.
Changes
Elsewhere, the town went through some changes in 2021. Over the summer, Town Manager Lisa Wong, HR Director Michelle Vibert, Select Board member Amy Shapiro, and Supt. Judy Evans all either left or announced their departure (Wong officially left on Oct. 1).
Wong departed for South Hadley to be closer to her family. Vibert left to take a position in Littleton. Shapiro stepped down after issues with the board arose early last year (and following her ascent to a leadership position as vice chair). Evans retired at the end of the school year.
In their places came Town Engineer Beth Rudolph as acting town manager, Mike Towne as HR Director and Dr. Frank Hackett as superintendent. The Select Board chose not to fill Shapiro’s seat as it will be open this March.
The town also welcomed a new police chief in Daniel O’Connell who was sworn in on Feb. 22. O’Connell replaced outgoing chief Peter MacDonnell. O’Connell called MacDonnell his mentor for 20 years.
Finally, the town welcomed a new town moderator, which typically merits little attention as the moderator usually runs unopposed. However, this year, the town elected Heather von Mering, making her the first female town moderator in history.
With von Mering as moderator, Susan Verdicchio as Select Board chair, Karen Bolognese as School Committee chair, Beth Rudolph as interim town manager, and Stacie Ward as town comptroller, women hold many of the top positions in town.
