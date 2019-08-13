WINCHESTER - The Select Board approved borrowing in the amount of $217,500 from the Massachusetts Water Resource Authority for work needed in the Church Street, Cambridge Street and Wildwood Street area.
Town Treasurer Sheila Tracy said the total amount would be $1.5M with $652,000 coming from a grant and the rest from borrowing. It’s a no interest loan with a 10-year repayment plan that will be funded through the Water & Sewer Enterprise Fund.
Therefore, on Aug. 18 each year for the next 10 years, the town will owe $21,750.
