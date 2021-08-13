WINCHESTER - The capital planning process begins during the summer with department requests. Once all requests are in, the Capital Planning Committee then starts the ranking process, determining which projects they can fund and from what account (Capital Stabilization or Building Stabilization).
Select Board member Michael Bettencourt, the board’s liaison with the committee, said right now bridge repair requests top the list of priorities, followed by traffic and transportation. The committee typically receives lots of requests from the engineering department.
For this year, Bettencourt said he heard from the Disability Access Commission regarding a need for increased funding for disability access around town and in the various public and school buildings (one project currently ongoing involves adding elevators to the Parkhurst School so it can become ADA compliant when needed once repairs start at the Lynch Elementary School).
Previously, the town made a commitment of $125,000 per year for the Disability Access Commission and various disability-related projects, but Bettencourt said that just wasn’t enough.
He talked about a town-wide traffic and transportation plan, which Select Board Chair Susan Verdicchio admitted “caught” her eye, as well. Bettencourt said the Capital Planning Committee supported the prospective plan, as did the Traffic and Transportation Advisory Committee.
“We need to be multi-model,” he suggested.
Other capital improvements he noted involve the Transfer Station, which Town Meeting approved in the spring.
The 2019 budget override passed by the town gave the Capital Planning Committee an influx of, as members of the committee would note, much needed funds. With the extra money, the committee can now fund more expensive projects instead of pushing them back.
