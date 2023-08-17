WINCHESTER - Mario Covino came before the Select Board back in December of last year with a proposal to develop nine rental units with two of those units affordable to those making 50 percent of the Area Median Income (thus meaning all nine units would count toward the town’s Subsidized Housing Index because it’s a rental project).
The board voted to endorse the project with member Michael Bettencourt calling it an “ideal” project for the town.
Things changed, however, as Covino returned to the board last month with a new proposal that would turn the project from rental to home ownership thus costing the town seven affordable housing units (only the two actual affordable units would count). Those units would also be available to those making 80 percent AMI and not 50 percent as originally discussed.
The new proposal would also shrink the size of the project from nine units to eight.
At the time, Covino’s attorney Paul Haverty called the changes “more economically feasible” for his client.
The Select Board did not love the new proposal as much as the original with chair Rich Mucci calling it a “bait-and-switch” and Bettencourt acknowledging his “disappoint(ment) with the change,” adding how Town Meeting wanted more affordable housing and credit to the town’s SHI.
This week, the board learned that all might not be lost, as Covino apparently had a change of heart and wanted to make this project work for the town. Therefore, he agreed to return it to a rental project, make two of the units affordable to those making 50 percent AMI and add back the ninth unit. In return, he asked for some concessions like the town waiving some fees and assessments.
Most of this came about thanks to what Bettencourt called good dialogue between Covino and the Housing Partnership Board (who often advocates for affordable housing).
“We brought the project back to rental with some concessions,” Bettencourt acknowledged, adding it would give the town nine units toward its SHI.
He said this puts the project back on track with the original proposal and suggested his board recommend the Zoning Board of Appeals (who oversees this type of project) grant the concessions.
John Suhrbier, Chair of the Housing Partnership Board, appreciated the “open conversation,” calling it “very positive.” However, these (proposed) changes confused the Select Board chair who assumed the project would remain a home ownership one.
Attorney Jonathan Silverstein, representing Covino at the meeting, admitted things were “quickly shifting,” calling the change back to the original plan a “difficult decision” for his client. He said Covino intends to build and hold the project numbers tighter.
“(Covino) heard a lot of feedback,” his attorney said, “and he wants to make (the project) work.”
Silverstein added Covino just wants a waiver on any applicable fees. This request would ultimately be up to the ZBA, as the project remains on their table. The Select Board, though, could recommend, as Bettencourt suggested, they grant Covino’s request.
Bettencourt acknowledged how Covino agreed to take on some risk. He called it a good project and didn’t want to see it stalled.
“I appreciate the risk Mario is willing to take,” Bettencourt remarked, adding how the board should look to set up a policy around waivers, suggesting the town waive fees for smaller projects.
While the Housing Partnership Board took part in good dialogue with Covino and his attorney about the project, Suhrbier said they didn’t know about the change turning it back to a rental project; however, he said he would be shocked if his board didn’t support that.
Mucci, though, expressed reservations about supporting fee and assessment waivers and what kind of precedent that could set.
“This seems rushed, though I know time is of the essence,” the chair admitted.
Bettencourt reminded his board they didn’t need to take any real action that night, as they already endorsed the original project back in December. He felt they should eventually recommend to the ZBA they waive any applicable fees.
The town’s attorney, Jay Talerman, also didn’t seem to know about the change, as he noted that as of 3:30 p.m. on Friday it remained a condo project. He noted it was scheduled to be on the ZBA’s agenda for tonight’s meeting.
Moving forward, Silverstein said he hoped to speak directly with the town’s attorney this week and get a vote on the project sooner than later. Talerman said the ZBA could close the hearing if the project is only returning to its original design without any substantive changes.
It might also be in the town’s best interest to waive applicable fees, as the state, according to Bettencourt, wants the town to have “skin in the game” on any “friendly 40B/Local Initiative Project,” which this one is.
The board didn’t make any formal endorsement or recommendation that night, as Mucci said they wanted to speak with town counsel first. He also threw out the idea of the board holding a short meeting between now and their next meeting on Monday, Sept. 11.
“It’s good news, but surprising,” the chair said of the change in plans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.