WINCHESTER - Town Clerk MaryEllen Lannon released her 2022 town election calendar. Because the Select Board voted to move the spring town election date from the last Tuesday in March to the second-to-last Saturday, many of these dates have changed from previous years.
For instance, residents can pull nomination papers as early as Thursday, Dec. 23 at 8 a.m. in the Town Clerk’s Office. On Friday, Jan. 21, incumbent Town Meeting members have one last chance to become a candidate for reelection by giving written notice to the town clerk.
The following Wednesday, Jan. 26, is the last day to obtain nomination papers. Two days later, all candidates must return them to the Registrars of Voters for certification. On Friday, Feb. 11, the Registrars must submit said papers to the town clerk. That day is also the last day the Select Board can file a Prop two-and-a-half ballot question with the town clerk.
Tuesday, Feb. 15 is the last day someone can withdraw their candidacy. On the following Thursday, the ballot goes to the printer. Friday, Feb. 25 is the deadline to register to vote in the spring town election.
Friday, March 18 is the deadline to apply for an absentee ballot and Saturday, March 19 is election day with polls open from 7 a.m . - 8 p.m. in the high school gymnasium. This year, upon the recommendation of the town clerk, all precincts will vote in the same location.
Besides the annual spring town election, residents should be aware of a possible special election sometime in February concerning the Northeast Metro Technical Vocational School in Wakefield. The district submitted plans to construct a new school on the site, 100 Hemlock Road in Wakefield, for a cost of more than $300M. The project received the approval of the Massachusetts School Building Authority for funding assistance contingent upon all communities agreeing to pay their share of the cost.
Because two communities rejected funding the project, all communities must now approve funding through a community-wide ballot question. Winchester, being the smallest community within the Northeast Metro Tech district, will pay the least amount.
