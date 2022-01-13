WINCHESTER - The Select Board this week heard from members of the MBTA about upgrades to two of the town’s bus stops, one at Cambridge Street and Foxcroft Road and the other at Main Street and Richardson Street.
According to project manager Bin Zou, the goals involve improving customer safety, accessibility and ADA requirements at high priority bus stops and enhancing operations. He said they plan to do it in a phased approach.
For the intersection at Cambridge Street and Foxcroft Road, he outlined adding a new curbside ramp and crosswalk, relocating the bus stop to the far side of Foxcroft Road (in front of the white fence). For the bus stop at Main Street and Richardson Street, Zou said the MBTA planned to relocate the stop 600 feet east (in front of the Dairy Barn) with new curb ramps and a crosswalk, plus the removal of a partial driveway curb cut while maintaining the outbound stop at Bellino Park.
Jacqueline Davis, also from the MBTA, told the board they planned on eliminating two stops on Cambridge Street at Oneida Road due to low ridership (only two riders per day, according to Davis). Another bus stop is only 400 feet away (Foxcroft).
She said the upcoming schedule includes notifying abutters next month, finishing the 100 percent design by February or March, permitting, and beginning construction later this year (without putting the project out to bid as the MBTA has an on-call contractor). Davis said it should take one-two weeks per location.
The Select Board expressed some issues with the Cambridge Street plan. The design shows an angled crosswalk from one side of Cambridge to the other, which concerned members of the board. Member Mariano Goluboff asked if it could be placed on the west side of Foxcroft. He also asked why the MBTA planned to move the bus stop to the other side of Foxcroft, as it would force residents to use two crosswalks to get to the other side of Cambridge Street.
“Let’s avoid long-angled crosswalks if possible,” Select Board member Michael Bettencourt suggested.
Davis said they could look at alining the crosswalk and possibly tightening the turn (from Blossom Hill Road taking a right turn onto Cambridge Street). However, she said the MBTA planned to move the stop to be after the pedestrian crossing.
Goluboff also asked about the possibility of installing a rapid flashing beacon in the area due to the amount of children and the high rate of speed at which motorists tend to travel. Davis told the board to put a request in writing that they could submit to MassDOT to show the town’s support. At the end of the hearing, the board approved said request.
When Select Board member Rich Mucci wondered why the MBTA didn’t propose to move the bus stop closer to a signal light, Davis said one already existed at the nearest light on Cambridge Street at Church Street.
As for the Main Street bus stop, the only concern involved the Terzakis Christos property at 864 Main St. (Dairy Barn) and whether the board needed to take action. Davis said the MBTA has been trying to reach the owner. Interim Town Manager Beth Rudolph said all abutters were notified about this hearing, but it shouldn’t be an issue for circulation as she noted there are other ways in and out of the property.
Residents comment
Because of the public hearing, residents were able to share comments or ask questions. Former Burlington police officer and traffic safety officer and Foxcroft Road neighbor Bernie Skipaletti mentioned the “problematic” wide turns onto Cambridge Street. He, like the Select Board, asked the MBTA to tighten up the area. He suggested bringing out the corner.
Skipaletti also mentioned a low-level gas leak, which he was apparently told wasn’t enough of an issue to address. However, he pointed out how it may need fixing before the MBTA can began work in the area. (Sally Dale, another resident of the area, spoke about the same gas leak.)
He also commented on his dislike of having bus stops at the corners of streets, as they can block the view of vehicles pulling out (in this case onto Cambridge Street from Foxcroft Road). Dale also made similar remarks about the dangerousness of blocking the view from Foxcroft Road onto Cambridge Street.
Dale did express her happiness that the MBTA was paying attention to that intersection.
One other resident who commented, Traffic and Transportation Advisory Committee Chair Ben Keeler, reminded the board his committee OK’d a few sidewalk requests (in the Hillcrest Parkway - Highland Avenue area and on Swanton Street between the elder care facilities). He mentioned this when the board brought up the lack of sidewalks from Foxcroft Road to Oneida Road. He said he hoped to see the ones on Hillcrest Parkway/Highland Avenue and Swanton Street implemented soon.
