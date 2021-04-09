WINCHESTER - After some debate between Select Board members Michael Bettencourt and Rich Mucci concerning the number of parking spaces the Blackhorse Tavern needs for outdoor dining, the board voted, 4-1, to give the eatery three spaces on Thompson Street and two on Waterfield Road (in front of the restaurant). Much voted against the motion.
The owners of the Blackhorse Tavern, the Covino family, asked Town Manager Lisa Wong for two additional spaces on Waterfield Road, as they originally had four spaces on Thompson Street. Mucci, however, felt the restaurant took up too much of Thompson Street and it negatively affected other (non-restaurant) businesses there. He suggested the board limit them to two spaces.
The initial decision by the Select Board was that each restaurant would receive no more than four spaces for outdoor dining so as not to take up needed parking spaces for customers and those who want to do business in the downtown. Bettencourt, though, feeling the Blackhorse Tavern was unfairly hampered by the ongoing MBTA Winchester Center Commuter Rail Station project and the closure of Laraway Road, wanted to allow them their original four spaces on Thompson Street, plus an extra two in front of their restaurant.
Last year, the establishment had the four spaces on Thompson Street, plus spaces in front of their restaurant and, according to Wong, blocked off the corner of Waterfield Road and Thompson Street, which impacts emergency vehicles attempting to make the turn.
Mucci, a member of the Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber didn’t even know the Blackhorse Tavern had spaces on Thompson Street. He said the restaurant taking those four spaces on Thompson Street was never discussed with the chamber or other, local businesses.
“We need to reconsider giving so many spaces away on Thompson Street,” Mucci argued, “as these are needed for Thompson Street businesses.”
Bettencourt countered by suggesting that only having the two spaces on Waterfield Road would kill Blackhorse Tavern’s business.
Besides taking away one of the restaurant’s spaces on Thompson Street, Select Board member Mariano Goluboff also proposed creating signage to alert drivers to the Aberjona parking lot for free two-hour parking. Mucci also suggested creating a sign on Waterfield Road to point people in the direction of the Waterfield parking lot.
While the board ultimately approved the two additional spaces for the Blackhorse Tavern, giving them a total of five, Mucci continued to push for only allowing them four total spaces. He said the chamber originally wanted the town to determine the number of outdoor dining spaces based on the size of the restaurant, but the Select Board decided to make it even across the board.
The board also agreed to help out another eatery, The Spot, located in the same area (even though that restaurant didn’t request any additional outdoor dining spaces). Select Board member Amy Shapiro praised restaurants for their outside the box and innovative thinking and wanted the board to help support that by thinking outside the box, as well.
“What do we want this to look like?” she asked. “Not forever, but for now.”
The board also plans to look at the possibility of adding a handicapped space in the area if necessary.
