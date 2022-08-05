WINCHESTER - Winchester resident Randolph Williams is gearing up for his seventh PMC ride on Aug. 6 and 7 with a lot of training. He has ridden with the PMC for the past seven years and has raised over $45,000. This year he plans to raise an additional $10,000.
In 2016, his CIO said to him, “Randolph, as much as you ride, you should be riding with us. No pressure.”
He then rode with the team and had a great time raising money for a great cause. Little did he know Dana-Farber would be treating his father three years later. His ride with the PMC helps make a difference in the lives of patients at Dana-Farber and around the world.
Dana-Farber is one of the top three cancer institutions in the world, and over the last 10 years, has helped develop nearly one in four FDA-approved cancer drugs in the United States, noted Williams.
Many people inspire him to continue to ride for PMC year after year. It started off with his grandmother who passed away when Williams was 10. That was when he heard and learned about cancer for the first time.
Since he started riding the PMC his mother fought off cancer and in 2019 he lost his father after his second fight with prostate cancer. His father was treated by Dana-Farber in the last year of his life and the staff were so professional.
His team is also an inspiration to him. He noted that they have a Pedal Partner named Willa Mooney who is a patient at Dana Farber who underwent toxic chemotherapy to treat her optic pediatric brain tumor and continues to be monitored there. He also has a teammate whose sister has been battling stage 4 lung cancer since 2017. Their team has gotten to spend time with both on their journey.
Williams’ ride will be over 250 miles starting from his home to Sturbridge and ending up in Provincetown. He added that this ride is going to be challenging, but nothing compared to what his father and many other loved ones have gone through fighting cancer. He will be riding with his teammates and looks forward to riding with old friends and new ones that he has made over the years at PMC.
He has been training by riding 6-10 hours per week and noted that his wife would question when is he not training? As the event approaches he usually starts doing longer rides. So, two weekends ago, he co-led a 105-mile ride commemorating Major Taylor, African American professional cyclist, when the temperature approached 100 degrees! Once he did this he was assured that he would be ready for any type of weather.
For the past two years he has been a team captain with the PMC team called Team Fidelity and Friends which has allowed him to spread the joy of riding for a cause.
When asked by the Daily Times Chronicle what his biggest reward in riding is he said that “humanity can do amazing things if we focus. The best example of this is our global response to the pandemic and development of the vaccines. Our team meets the doctors who receive our funding. They share their progress and I have been able to witness the improvements on a yearly basis. All of these advances are a very powerful reward.”
To help this cause and get involved the community can volunteer, donate, join the ride or cheer on your favorite riders. He further commented that it is amazing to see the number of people posting signs of support or putting out food to support the riders on this cause. His specific donation page is profile.pmc.org/RW0163.
